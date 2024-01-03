Frankie Bridge Embraces ‘January Cliché’ with Gym Return and Reveals Low-Key New Year’s Eve

Frankie Bridge, the beloved member of The Saturdays and a familiar face on ITV’s Loose Women, has taken to Instagram to share her candid reflections on the importance of physical wellbeing.

After an extended break from physical exercise during the Christmas period, she confessed to feeling ‘rubbish,’ a sentiment that resonates with many during the festive season of indulgence.

Embracing the ‘January Cliché’

With the arrival of the New Year, Frankie has rejuvenated her commitment to fitness, a move she humorously labelled as a ‘January cliché’.

Despite the tongue-in-cheek comment, the underlying message is a positive one: taking steps to improve one’s health, irrespective of the time of year, is something to be celebrated rather than mocked. She shared a snapshot of herself at the gym, setting an example for her followers.

The Dichotomy of Social Media

Alongside her gym snapshot, Frankie posted a glamorous New Year’s photo, a stark contrast to her gym attire. However, the caption revealed a touchingly ordinary reality behind the glitz and glam.

Rather than extravagant celebrations, Frankie spent her New Year’s Eve engaged in a game of Monopoly with her family. This candid revelation serves as a reminder of the often-overlooked fact that what is portrayed on social media often belies the truth of everyday life.

A Champion of Mental Health

Frankie, who married footballer Wayne Bridge in 2014 and shares a son with him, has been refreshingly open about her struggles with depression. She attributes a significant turning point in her mental health journey to her husband’s support.

Despite the trappings of success and a seemingly idyllic family life, Frankie acknowledges her battle with unhappiness, providing a powerful voice for those grappling with similar issues.