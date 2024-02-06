Frankie Bridge Discloses Rare Benign Tumor Diagnosis on 'Loose Women'

Frankie Bridge, a distinguished singer with the popular group The Saturdays, recently divulged on the television show 'Loose Women' that she was diagnosed with a rare, benign tumor in her neck. An MRI scan, initially purposed to probe the cause of her unrelenting headaches, surprisingly led to the detection of the tumor. The news was a jolt, but the subsequent revelation that the tumor doesn't require treatment shed a sliver of relief.

Dealing With Diagnosis Alone

The timing of the diagnosis posed a unique challenge to Frankie. Her husband, Wayne Bridge, was away, leaving her alone to grapple with the news and care for their two young sons. The initial fear that the tumor could be severe was daunting, but the confirmation that it was benign and did not necessitate treatment softened the blow.

Previous Health Struggles

Before this unexpected discovery, Frankie had been battling muscle tension headaches, a condition she linked to the frequent clenching of her jaw. Seeking alleviation, she turned to aesthetic practitioner Natali Kelly, who administered neuromodulator injections to relax her neck muscles.

Family's Health Concerns and Awareness

Adding to Frankie's health concerns, her mother, Victoria Sandford, was diagnosed with stage 2, grade 3 breast cancer at the onset of the previous year. This personal encounter with cancer has served as a wake-up call for Frankie, prompting her to realize the significance of early detection and consistent vigilance about her health. Sharing her experience publicly, she highlights the importance of awareness and regular check-ups.