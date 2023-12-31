Frances Vigay: A Year of Sunrises for Suicide Prevention

In the pre-dawn chill of every morning in 2023, Frances Vigay has embarked on an extraordinary photographic journey. Her mission: to capture the first light of day, the sunrise, evoking a sense of hope and renewal. This endeavor is not merely artistic but serves as a beacon of awareness for the charity, Grassroots Suicide Prevention. Every image she captures and shares is a testament to her commitment to the cause, deeply etched by personal loss and the desire to illuminate the path for those grappling with mental health issues.

Photography as Advocacy

Vigay’s project is unique in its approach to advocacy. It’s part of Dorset’s Big Picture initiative, and it has struck a chord with a broad audience. Each sunrise she photographs is an ‘anchor point’ – a consistent, reassuring start to her day. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, these images carry a profound metaphorical weight. The daily return of light serves as a powerful symbol of overcoming the darkness of depression, reinforcing the message that it is possible to endure through the most challenging times.

Commitment and Consistency

From January 1st, Vigay has been steadfast in her commitment, capturing the daybreak come rain or shine, and even during her family vacations. Her dedication to this daily ritual underscores the importance of consistency in advocacy work. Every image and video of the day’s sunrise, shared on her Facebook page, not only showcases the natural splendor of her surroundings in Portsmouth, including Milton Lock and the Solent at Southsea, but also keeps the conversation on mental health alive and in focus.

A Year’s End, A New Dawn

As the year draws to a close, Vigay is set to witness her 365th sunrise on New Year’s Eve at Southsea. This isn’t just the completion of a year-long project, but a reaffirmation of her mission to support those struggling with mental health issues. Joined by a group of friends to mark the occasion, this final sunrise of the year encapsulates not just her personal triumph but the resilience and hope her project symbolizes.