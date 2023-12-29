en English
Health

Frailty a Key Factor in Infection Risk for Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients, Study Finds

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:02 am EST
Frailty a Key Factor in Infection Risk for Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients, Study Finds

In a significant development in the field of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) treatment, a recent study published in Arthritis Care & Research has underlined the importance of frailty as a crucial determinant of serious infections risk in patients receiving biologic or targeted synthetic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (b/tsDMARDs). These medications play a pivotal role in managing RA and related conditions by alleviating pain, mitigating inflammation, and thwarting joint damage.

Study Focus: TNF inhibitors, Janus Kinase inhibitors, and non-TNF bDMARDs

The research, spearheaded by Namrata Singh from the University of Washington, focused on individuals who began using TNF inhibitors, Janus Kinase inhibitors, or non-TNF bDMARDs between 2008 and 2019. The baseline frailty risk scores of the patients were evaluated using a Claims-Based Frailty Index, with a score of 0.2 or higher signifying frailty.

Primary and Secondary Outcomes

The primary outcome measured was the duration until a serious infection occurred, with secondary outcomes including any infection and all-cause hospitalizations. To estimate the adjusted hazard ratios and assess the interaction between frailty status and drug class, the researchers employed Cox proportional hazards.

Frailty: A Critical Factor

The results underscored frailty as a critical determinant of adverse outcomes in RA patients treated with b/tsDMARDs, emphasizing the necessity for careful assessment of frailty in this patient group before initiating such therapies. The findings underscore the importance of careful patient selection and a personalized approach to therapy in the management of RA.

Health
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

