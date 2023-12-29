Frailty a Key Factor in Infection Risk for Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients, Study Finds

In a significant development in the field of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) treatment, a recent study published in Arthritis Care & Research has underlined the importance of frailty as a crucial determinant of serious infections risk in patients receiving biologic or targeted synthetic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (b/tsDMARDs). These medications play a pivotal role in managing RA and related conditions by alleviating pain, mitigating inflammation, and thwarting joint damage.

Study Focus: TNF inhibitors, Janus Kinase inhibitors, and non-TNF bDMARDs

The research, spearheaded by Namrata Singh from the University of Washington, focused on individuals who began using TNF inhibitors, Janus Kinase inhibitors, or non-TNF bDMARDs between 2008 and 2019. The baseline frailty risk scores of the patients were evaluated using a Claims-Based Frailty Index, with a score of 0.2 or higher signifying frailty.

Primary and Secondary Outcomes

The primary outcome measured was the duration until a serious infection occurred, with secondary outcomes including any infection and all-cause hospitalizations. To estimate the adjusted hazard ratios and assess the interaction between frailty status and drug class, the researchers employed Cox proportional hazards.

Frailty: A Critical Factor

The results underscored frailty as a critical determinant of adverse outcomes in RA patients treated with b/tsDMARDs, emphasizing the necessity for careful assessment of frailty in this patient group before initiating such therapies. The findings underscore the importance of careful patient selection and a personalized approach to therapy in the management of RA.