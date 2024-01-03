en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Fox Attack in Odisha’s Bhadrak District Leaves Eight Injured, Community in Fear

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Fox Attack in Odisha’s Bhadrak District Leaves Eight Injured, Community in Fear

In an unsettling event, a fox attack in the Bhadrak district of Odisha, under the jurisdiction of the Pirhat police station, has left at least eight individuals severely injured. The incident took place in the Taldumuka village within the Shamsunderpur sub-district. The victims, five women and three men, including a seven-year-old child, were working in the field when they were assaulted. They were subsequently rushed to the Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital for treatment and are currently in stable condition.

Community in Fear

The attack has sent shockwaves through the community, with residents now fearful of stepping outside their homes. Many have resorted to arming themselves with sticks for self-defense when they do venture outdoors. The daily lives of the local population have been significantly affected by this incident, with an atmosphere of fear and caution now pervading the village.

Similar Incidents

What makes this situation more alarming is that it follows a similar incident that occurred on July 17, where a fox in the Aul block of the Kendrapara district attacked 30 people over two days. These repeated occurrences have ratcheted up the tension and concern among the populace and raised questions about the safety measures in place to prevent such incidents.

Impact on Local Life

The series of fox attacks has not only caused physical harm to the victims but also significantly disrupted the rhythm of life in these communities. With residents apprehensive about stepping outside, normal activities such as working in the fields, going to the market, or even children playing outside have become fraught with anxiety. This situation underscores the urgent need for effective measures to ensure the safety of the residents and restore normalcy.

0
Health India Wildlife
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Beth Robinson: A Fitness Influencer's Battle with Body Image and Online Trolling

By Rafia Tasleem

Nepal to Destroy Four Million Doses of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccines

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Delayed Health Coverage in Manitoba: A Violation of the Canada Health Act

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Uganda's Kibuku District Celebrates Arrival of Lifesaving Ambulance

By Israel Ojoko

Philippines Budget Department Allocates P550 Million for National Kidn ...
@Health · 6 mins
Philippines Budget Department Allocates P550 Million for National Kidn ...
heart comment 0
Unfounded Claims and Misinterpretation: South Africa’s Proposed Health Laws

By Israel Ojoko

Unfounded Claims and Misinterpretation: South Africa's Proposed Health Laws
Study Reveals Potential for Precision Diagnostics in Gestational Diabetes

By BNN Correspondents

Study Reveals Potential for Precision Diagnostics in Gestational Diabetes
Diet and Exercise Myths: A Nutritionist’s Insights

By Nimrah Khatoon

Diet and Exercise Myths: A Nutritionist’s Insights
Magenta Living Launches ‘Inspiring Dreams’: A Life Skills Program To Foster Personal Development

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Magenta Living Launches 'Inspiring Dreams': A Life Skills Program To Foster Personal Development
Latest Headlines
World News
Beth Robinson: A Fitness Influencer's Battle with Body Image and Online Trolling
9 seconds
Beth Robinson: A Fitness Influencer's Battle with Body Image and Online Trolling
West Side Pirates Face Decisive Defeat Against North Fremont Huskies
25 seconds
West Side Pirates Face Decisive Defeat Against North Fremont Huskies
'Yatra 2': A Decade of Politics, A Tale of Triumphs and Struggles
29 seconds
'Yatra 2': A Decade of Politics, A Tale of Triumphs and Struggles
Real Sociedad and Alaves Battle to a Draw in La Liga Thriller
2 mins
Real Sociedad and Alaves Battle to a Draw in La Liga Thriller
PM Modi Kickstarts a Series of Nationwide Development Projects
2 mins
PM Modi Kickstarts a Series of Nationwide Development Projects
Nepal to Destroy Four Million Doses of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccines
2 mins
Nepal to Destroy Four Million Doses of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccines
Unrest in Bimbilla: Supporters of Candidate Alhaji Nuhu Zaruk Protest Vetting Exclusion
3 mins
Unrest in Bimbilla: Supporters of Candidate Alhaji Nuhu Zaruk Protest Vetting Exclusion
Polly Emenike Honored for his Contributions to the Nanka Champions League
3 mins
Polly Emenike Honored for his Contributions to the Nanka Champions League
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
8 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
38 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app