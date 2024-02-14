Fourth H5N1 Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed in Bulgaria's Duck Breeding Facility

A Fourth H5N1 Outbreak Confirmed in Bulgaria's Plovdiv Province

In an unsettling turn of events, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has confirmed a new Avian Influenza A, or bird flu, outbreak in a duck breeding facility in Varbitsa, North Central Bulgaria. This marks the fourth instance of such an occurrence in 2023, following the declaration of an earlier outbreak wave linked to an unspecified H5 virus as 'resolved'.

Amidst the Quiet of Varbitsa, a Storm of Feathers

Nestled in the heart of Bulgaria, the quaint town of Varbitsa is home to a duck breeding facility that houses approximately 37,000 birds. The serene atmosphere of this rural enclave was disrupted when the BFSA reported an outbreak of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza.

The agency has moved swiftly to contain the spread of the virus. A 3-kilometre protection zone and a 10-kilometre surveillance zone have been established around the affected site. As part of the containment measures, sick and contact birds will be euthanized and disposed of under official supervision.

A Delicate Balance: Safety and Surveillance

The BFSA has emphasized that the outbreak does not pose a risk to human health from the consumption of poultry meat and products. However, they have underscored the importance of monitoring poultry and other birds, eggs, and related products.

The agency's efforts to maintain this delicate balance between safety and surveillance are crucial in preventing further spread of the virus. The BFSA continues to coordinate with local authorities and the European Commission's Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety to ensure all necessary measures are taken.

The Human Element in the Avian Influenza Battle

"We understand the concerns of the public and the poultry industry," said a spokesperson for the BFSA. "Our primary focus is to protect both human and animal health, and we are committed to working closely with all stakeholders to manage this situation effectively."

The impact of this outbreak extends beyond the confines of the duck breeding facility. Farmers, consumers, and the broader agricultural sector are all watching closely as the BFSA navigates this latest challenge.

As the sun sets on another day in Varbitsa, the battle against avian influenza continues. The BFSA's efforts serve as a reminder of the ongoing struggle to safeguard public health and maintain the delicate balance within our ecosystem.

In summary, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency has reported a fourth H5N1 outbreak in a duck breeding facility in Varbitsa, North Central Bulgaria. The facility houses around 37,000 birds, and measures to contain the outbreak include the establishment of protection and surveillance zones and the euthanization of sick and contact birds. The BFSA emphasizes that poultry meat and products from farms with bird flu outbreaks do not pose a risk to human health and continues to monitor the situation closely.