Business

Fortrea, Veeva Systems, and Advarra Collaborate to Revolutionize Clinical Trials

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:58 am EST
Fortrea, Veeva Systems, and Advarra Collaborate to Revolutionize Clinical Trials

In an unprecedented move, global contract research organization, Fortrea, has forged an industry partnership with Veeva Systems Inc and Advarra, two influential members of the life sciences and clinical research technology sectors. This collaboration seeks to revolutionize the clinical trial experience by introducing an integrated, patient and site-centric solution that simplifies and enhances the process.

Streamlining Clinical Trials

Aiming to alleviate the administrative burden on patients and sites, while also making clinical trials more accessible to the public, this partnership marks a significant step in the evolution of clinical research management. The synergy between Fortrea, a global leader in contract research, Veeva Systems Inc, a provider of cloud solutions for the life sciences industry, and Advarra, a provider of technology for clinical research sites and sponsors, is expected to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical trials.

Integrated Solution for Sites

For the sites involved in these trials, the partnership is set to deliver a cloud-based, simplified sign-on experience. It will allow access to study technologies via a single dashboard and provide a unified environment with a single repository for study documents and records. The aim is to streamline operations, making it easier for all parties involved in clinical trials to manage their responsibilities and collaborate effectively.

Enhanced Support for Patients

The partnership’s solution for patients is equally innovative. It is designed to offer easy-to-access, step-by-step support and education throughout a patient’s trial journey. It includes a simplified user experience, self-referral functionality to search and find studies, ongoing patient support and education, and a mobile and web application for consenting and responding to outcome surveys. By leveraging the vast expertise and cutting-edge technology of the three entities, the initiative aims to improve the clinical trial process for a more favorable outcome for patients and researchers alike.

Business Health Science & Technology
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

