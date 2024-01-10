en English
Business

Fortrea Partners with Veeva Systems and Advarra to Streamline Clinical Trials

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST
In a significant move, Fortrea, a renowned global contract research organization (CRO), has disclosed an alliance with Veeva Systems Inc and Advarra. Veeva Systems has earned its reputation as a provider of cloud computing solutions to the life sciences industry worldwide, while Advarra is recognized for offering cutting-edge technology solutions in clinical research for investigator sites and sponsors.

A Strategic Partnership for Clinical Trials

The collaboration’s primary objective is to create a unique, integrated solution that centers around patients and clinical trial sites. The aim is to streamline the clinical trial process, making it more straightforward and accessible. An easy, unified technology solution is expected to alleviate the administrative load for patients and sites, and increase public access to clinical trials.

Enhancing the Clinical Trial Experience

Among the many anticipated features, this partnership will offer a cloud-based, simplified sign-on experience for Fortrea-run studies. Access to study technologies through a single dashboard and a simplified user experience for patients are also part of the package. These features are designed to optimize the clinical trial experience for all parties involved and lead to more efficient and effective clinical trials.

Implications for the Life Sciences Industry

This innovative initiative is set to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in conducting clinical trials, providing an improved experience for all stakeholders. By harnessing the technological prowess and expertise of Veeva Systems and Advarra, Fortrea is leading the charge in optimizing clinical trials. The potential benefits of this initiative could have far-reaching effects, positively impacting the life sciences sector at a grand scale.

Business Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

