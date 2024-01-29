Fortis Cancer Summit: Revolutionizing Cancer Care through Precision Oncology

The Fortis Cancer Summit, launched in Bangalore by Fortis Healthcare, is set to revolutionize cancer care with a focus on 'Practice Changing Advances in Precision Oncology'. The two-day event is an innovative platform for over 800 specialists and faculty members from around the globe to share advancements in diagnostic and therapeutic oncology.

Marrying Technology and Oncology

The summit is not just a meeting of minds but a showcase for groundbreaking innovations in the field. From Artificial Intelligence and Immunotherapy to Targeted Therapies, Liquid Biopsy, CAR-T Cell Therapy, and Radio Molecular Theragnostic, the discussions are expected to transform the landscape of cancer treatment.

Leadership Voices

The inaugural ceremony was graced by the Honourable Health Minister of Karnataka, Sri Dinesh Gundu Rao, who emphasized the role of early detection and technology in cancer care. Dr. Prem Kumar Nair, Group CEO - IHH, and Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare, echoed this sentiment, highlighting their commitment to revolutionizing cancer research and treatment through global collaboration.

A Platform for the Future

The Fortis Cancer Summit is not only a venue for experienced professionals but also offers an opportunity for young researchers to contribute to the field. The event aims to foster an environment of learning and growth, encouraging the next generation to carry the torch of innovation in cancer care.