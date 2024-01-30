Fort Lewis College Becomes Accredited Medicaid Provider: A Leap Towards Student Welfare

In a commendable stride towards student welfare, Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado has become an accredited Colorado Medicaid provider, opening up a new avenue in healthcare accessibility for its students. This strategic initiative emerges as a response to the mounting necessity for student medical insurance and electronic health records, thereby easing both financial and mental stress that students often face, especially during times of illness.

Addressing the Healthcare Gap

With approximately 10-15% of its student body being Medicaid recipients and an even larger percentage being eligible, the college's decision to accept Medicaid is a proactive measure aimed at dismantling the barriers that often prevent students from accessing necessary healthcare services. The decision, which marks a significant departure from the earlier self-pay basis model, underscores the institution's commitment to addressing the healthcare needs of its students on campus.

Implications for Student Success

Jeff Dupont, the dean of student engagement, and Rene Klotz, the clinical director at the college’s health center, champion this development as a potent tool to not only reduce medical expenses for students but also to augment their academic success. By eliminating the need for students to seek medical services off-campus, the institution is effectively enabling students to maintain their presence on campus and thus, concentrate on their education.

Looking Ahead: Better Healthcare, Better Academics

This move, which came into effect in the fall of 2023, is part of the college's broader commitment to supporting students' pursuit of their degrees. With the termination of the self-pay service, the college now stands as a beacon of hope for those struggling to balance their academic commitments with their healthcare needs. The institution’s decision to become an accredited Medicaid provider could pave the way for other educational institutions to follow suit, fostering a new era of student welfare where healthcare accessibility is no longer a stumbling block to academic success.