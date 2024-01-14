Former WRU Director Craig Maxwell’s 780-Mile Walk to Raise £1M for Cancer Research

In the face of an incurable lung and bone cancer diagnosis, former Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) commercial director and current Velindre fundraiser, Craig Maxwell, has set out on a profound mission to raise £1 million for cancer research. An inspiration to many, Craig has already raised close to £1 million through an array of challenges, including marathons, bike rides, and mountain climbing.

780-mile Walk for a Cause

His latest undertaking is a 780-mile walk along the Wales Coast Path, a journey symbolizing the harrowing 78 days he had to wait for his cancer diagnosis. This 26-day walk commenced on February 14 in Chester and is set to conclude at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on March 10. The ambitious expedition is not merely a fundraising effort but a powerful representation of the QuicDNA project’s objective to reduce diagnosis times.

Welsh Celebrities Join the Fight Against Cancer

Throughout his odyssey, Craig will be joined by different Welsh celebrities each day, adding a touch of solidarity to the endeavor. The event will also involve the symbolic relaying of a rugby match ball, representing the collective fight against cancer. The power of unity and the spirit of resilience are the cornerstones of this journey, amplifying the message for a better future in cancer care.

Funds Towards the Maxwell Family Genomics Fund

The funds raised from this monumental walk will be directed towards the Maxwell Family Genomics Fund. This fund aims to transform the landscape of cancer diagnosis and treatment, promising a ray of hope for countless patients in their battle against cancer. Craig’s mission is not only to raise funds but also to inspire strength in his children and make a significant difference in cancer care for other families across Wales.