Health

Former Today FM Presenter Breaks Foot at Best Friend’s Wedding

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Former Today FM Presenter Breaks Foot at Best Friend’s Wedding

Former Today FM presenter, Pamela Joyce, experienced an unexpected turn of events at her best friend’s wedding when she suffered a foot injury. The incident happened amidst the celebrations at Ashley Park House in County Tipperary, where Sarah Moloney and Stephen Geraghty were tying the knot.

A Fashionable Affair

Adorned in a deep green velvet gown, Joyce was in attendance as a bridesmaid for the wedding. She was escorted by her boyfriend, Gavin Moran, who complemented her attire with a navy suit and a light green tie. The couple had publicly confirmed their relationship in October 2023 and evidently, they still make a charming pair as evident from the photographs taken at the venue.

A Twist in the Tale

However, the highlight of the day was not their coordinated outfits but an unexpected mishap. Joyce broke her foot while dancing, an event that led her to visit Nenagh Hospital. She shared an image of herself donning a medical boot and humorously advised against dancing in Crocs. The post, shared on Instagram, featured the rainbow-colored Croc that reportedly caused the accident.

Grace Amidst the Mishap

Despite the unforeseen health hiccup, Joyce exhibited a positive attitude. She expressed her joy at witnessing her best friend exchange vows with the love of her life and her gratitude for the unforgettable wedding weekend. Her post garnered attention, with friends and fans wishing her a speedy recovery in the comments section. Indeed, Joyce’s experience serves as a reminder that while life may be unpredictable, one can always choose to face it with grace and humor.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

