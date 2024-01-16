Former 'The Bachelorette' Star Clare Crawley Welcomes Baby Girl via Surrogate

Former 'The Bachelorette' star, Clare Crawley, and her husband Ryan Dawkins, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Rowen Lily, via surrogate. The news was announced on Clare's Instagram account on January 15, 2024, with the baby weighing in at 6 pounds and 10 ounces. In the post, Clare expressed her joy and gratitude, describing the event as a 'miracle' and a 'dream come true.'

Clare Crawley's Journey to Motherhood

Clare Crawley, 42, has been open about her fertility journey and the uncertainty of in-vitro fertilization (IVF). In July 2023, she hinted at the upcoming arrival of a new family member with a video of a baby onesie and shared her experiences with IVF. She acknowledged the challenges faced during this process and expressed her gratitude to the fertility specialist for making miracles happen. This openness about her journey has garnered her immense support from friends, family, and fans alike.

An Addition to the Family

Ryan Dawkins, already a father to two daughters from a previous relationship, has warmly welcomed the newest addition to their family. The couple, who will soon be celebrating their first wedding anniversary, shared a touching moment in the hospital on Clare's Instagram update. The photo showed Clare and Ryan, clad in hospital scrubs, embracing each other with a caption emphasizing the baby's health and the love they have for their new daughter.

The Journey Ahead

Clare Crawley, a key figure in Bachelor Nation and the runner-up on the 18th season of 'The Bachelor', found her happy ending with Ryan Dawkins following an unsuccessful previous engagement. As they embark on this new journey as parents, the couple promises to share more about their experiences soon. As Clare steps into her new role as a mother, she continues to be a step-mom to Ryan's two daughters, further strengthening their family bond.