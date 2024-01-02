en English
Former Student Files Weight Discrimination Lawsuit Against Michigan University

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Heavy-set, 44-year-old David Lopez, a former student of Wayne State University, Michigan aspiring to be a gym teacher, has filed a civil lawsuit against his alma mater, accusing the institution of discrimination based on his weight and associated health conditions. Lopez, a diabetic, hypertensive, and asthmatic individual tipping the scales at over 400 pounds, alleges that the university impeded him from undertaking his student-teaching remotely, a crucial final step in his physical education kinesiology program.

Rejected Remote Teaching Request

Despite being equipped with an accommodation letter to address his health concerns, which secured him the permission to virtually instruct at Dearborn Public Schools, the university did not greenlight this arrangement for the second phase of his program. Lopez contends that the institution’s denial to adapt to his circumstances is a manifestation of prejudice against his substantial size. He emphasizes that he had successfully navigated all other elements of the course.

University’s Stance on the Allegations

Wayne State University has dismissed the accusations and the lawsuit as baseless. They argue that there is no legal foundation for claims of weight discrimination and maintain that they do not set the expectations for individual school districts. The lawsuit, filed earlier this year, came into existence after other attempts to negotiate the issue hit a dead-end.

Legal Implications and Precedents

This case raises critical questions about the boundaries of discrimination and the responsibilities of educational institutions to accommodate students with health issues. While weight discrimination is not legally recognized in many jurisdictions, lawsuits like this highlight the potential for expanding definitions of discrimination and the importance of considering all dimensions of a student’s health and wellbeing in educational settings.

Education Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

