Crime

Former San Diego Mayor Fails to Repay $2.1 Million Embezzled from Charity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
Former San Diego Mayor Fails to Repay $2.1 Million Embezzled from Charity

In a startling revelation, former San Diego Mayor, Maureen O’Connor, has reportedly not fulfilled her agreement to repay $2.1 million she admitted to embezzling from her late husband’s charity. The funds were used to feed her video poker addiction, underpinning a narrative of a private life spiraling out of control.

Agreement Breached

The agreement with federal prosecutors, reached in 2013, allowed O’Connor to defer prosecution on the condition that she would repay the embezzled money when she was financially able. Yet, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Phil Halpern, not a cent has been paid towards this debt. The failure to pay is ascribed to O’Connor’s financial difficulties, which have been worsened by persistent health problems and losses from her decade-long gambling habit.

Anticipated Repayment

O’Connor and her twin sister are currently waiting on payments from a $26 million judgment won in a separate legal case. They plan to use this money to settle their debts, which include the restitution. Originally, the restitution was intended to be paid to the R.P. Foundation, started by O’Connor’s late husband, Robert O. Peterson. It has since been agreed that the payment will be made to the Sharp Healthcare Foundation.

Gambling as a Result of Grief

O’Connor’s legal team have argued that her gambling was a result of grief, possibly exacerbated by a brain tumor. This emotional turmoil is directly reflected in her financial struggles, with O’Connor owing nearly $168,000 to the Bellagio in Las Vegas, a debt that includes unpaid interest accumulated since 2008. Despite these personal and financial setbacks, O’Connor and her sister remain active in community affairs, recently helping to secure a no-bid affordable housing contract through a non-profit organization.

Crime Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

