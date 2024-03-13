Former President Pratibha Patil Hospitalized for Fever, Chest Infection in Pune; Condition Stable

On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, former President of India, Pratibha Patil, was admitted to Bharati Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra, due to a fever and chest infection. According to hospital officials, the 89-year-old, who made history as the first woman to serve as the President of India from 2007 to 2012, is in stable condition and under close medical supervision.

Immediate Medical Attention and Current Status

The medical team at Bharati Hospital swiftly responded to Ms. Patil's health concerns, providing her with necessary treatment for her fever and chest infection. "Her health condition is stable. She is under treatment and is being monitored closely," stated a senior official from the hospital. The prompt medical intervention underscores the importance of vigilant healthcare, especially for individuals of advanced age.

A Distinguished Political Career

Pratibha Patil's admission to the hospital follows a year after the demise of her husband due to a heart attack. Her political career has been nothing short of remarkable. Not only did she serve as the first female President of India, but she also has the distinction of never losing an election she contested. Her tenure as President was marked by her dedication to public service and her role in promoting education and women's rights.

Public Reaction and Support

The news of Ms. Patil's hospitalization has prompted an outpouring of support and well-wishes from across the nation. As a respected figure in Indian politics and an inspiration to many, her health status has garnered significant attention. The public continues to hope for her swift recovery and looks forward to hearing positive updates regarding her health.

As the former President receives treatment, the nation watches on, sending thoughts of strength and healing her way. Her condition serves as a reminder of her enduring legacy and the impact she has had on the fabric of Indian society. The coming days will undoubtedly bring more updates on her health, as many anticipate her recovery and return to public life.