Former NFL Player Kyle Turley Advocates for Cannabis Reform

In a notable step for cannabis advocacy, former National Football League (NFL) player, Kyle Turley, used the platform of the New Hampshire presidential primaries to push for cannabis reform. Turley, known for his outspokenness on issues affecting retired NFL players, emphasized the potential benefits of cannabis, a substance he personally credits with saving his life after a decade-long football career.

Advocacy for Cannabis Reform

Turley's advocacy is not born out of a mere personal conviction. Having worked in the cannabis industry, he has seen first-hand the transformative impact that legislative changes could have on the country. The legislation under his lens includes the Safe Banking Act, a law that, if passed, could integrate an estimated $1 trillion of currently unbankable cash into the economy. Furthermore, rescheduling cannabis would open the doors for human research, a step that scientists and medical professionals have been urging for years.

A Call for Legislative Changes

Not stopping at the Safe Banking Act, Turley is also advocating for the adjustment of hemp regulations. These changes could potentially benefit states and small businesses, paving the way for an American industrial revolution. Turley's advocacy is fueled by his personal story of recovery through cannabis and his commitment to resolving issues within the retired NFL community. His aim is clear: to influence candidates into supporting cannabis legislation.

Moving Forward with Advocacy

As Turley continues his advocacy, his next stop is Nevada, where the presidential primaries will coincide with a major NFL event. His goal is to keep the spotlight on cannabis reform and its potential benefits. The former NFL player hopes that his efforts will bring about significant economic and research opportunities, thus creating a lasting positive impact on the country.