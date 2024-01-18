Former Navy Officer and NASA Physician Now Leading MSU Health Care

Dr. Michael Weiner, a decorated U.S. Navy medical officer and former physician for NASA's space shuttle program, has assumed his new role as the chief medical officer for MSU Health Care. His mission? To propel the university's healthcare services beyond the confines of mid-Michigan, in a strategic move to extend its impact and fortify its presence across the state.

Bringing a Wealth of Experience to MSU Health

With a career spanning four decades, Dr. Weiner carries an extensive repertoire of experience that traverses military service, leadership roles in IBM's global healthcare division, and his tenure as a physician for space expeditions. He now channels this wealth of knowledge and experience towards the transformation and growth of MSU Health.

Focus on Outpatient Settings and Telemedicine Services

MSU Health Care, unburdened by the complexities of managing a hospital, plans to concentrate on settings where patients are not admitted overnight. These include outpatient settings, ambulatory surgical centers, primary care delivery, and telemedicine services. This approach aligns with the ongoing national shift towards outpatient care, a trend that is expected to continue escalating in the coming years.

Strategic Alliance with Henry Ford Health

In a move to increase their footprint in the Detroit area, MSU Health has strategically aligned with Henry Ford Health. This partnership seeks to enhance their presence in the region by leveraging Henry Ford Health's established network and resources. The ultimate goal is to extend MSU Health's reach, heightening its influence and prominence in the state's healthcare landscape.

At the heart of Dr. Weiner's vision is to ensure the financial viability of MSU Health while simultaneously adapting to the evolving healthcare market. This strategic plan aims to secure the future of MSU Health, enabling it to continue serving the growing patient population in the state and beyond.