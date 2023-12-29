Former Model Isabel Lawson Missing: An Urgent Search Underway

The disappearance of Isabel Lawson, a 24-year-old former model from a Pensacola, Florida addiction treatment center on December 26, has sparked a widespread search. Lawson, who has mental health issues that render her ‘childlike and vulnerable’, was last seen in the company of an unidentified homeless man at a gas station in Mobile, Alabama. The event has sent shockwaves through the community, with the Pensacola police, her parents, and an anti-trafficking group called The Shepherds joining forces in a desperate bid to locate her.

Lawson’s Vulnerability Increases Concerns

According to her parents, Lawson’s lack of identification and a cell phone increases her vulnerability to exploitation. She is described as 5-10, with blonde hair and blue eyes, and has been dealing with addiction for years. Despite her struggles, Lawson has managed to stay sober for the past six months. Her success story took a worrying turn, however, with her recent disappearance.

(Read Also: The Organization of Turkic States: Bolstering Cooperation and Solidarity in 2023)

The Search Intensifies

Efforts to find Lawson have been tireless, with the Pensacola Police and The Shepherds working jointly in a race against time. Surveillance footage from a Mobile gas station provided a glimmer of hope, showing Lawson in the company of a homeless man. Yet, her current whereabouts remain unknown.

(Read Also: Donald Trump Reinstated on Colorado Ballot for 2024 Presidential Election)

A Potential Return to Past Demons

Adding to the family’s distress is the fear that Lawson might be trying to return to Los Angeles, a city where she previously struggled with addiction. Her father, Lance Lawson, expressed this concern, fearing that his daughter might be drawn back to her old habits. The family believes she could have been taken to a local Greyhound bus station with the intent of traveling to Los Angeles.

Authorities and the family are now seeking any information regarding Lawson’s whereabouts. They encourage anyone with knowledge of her location to contact the Pensacola Police Department or The Shepherds. The search for Isabel Lawson continues, with the hope that she will be found safe and soon returned to her loved ones.

Read More