Crime

Former Model Isabel Lawson Missing: An Urgent Search Underway

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:54 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:37 am EST
Former Model Isabel Lawson Missing: An Urgent Search Underway

The disappearance of Isabel Lawson, a 24-year-old former model from a Pensacola, Florida addiction treatment center on December 26, has sparked a widespread search. Lawson, who has mental health issues that render her ‘childlike and vulnerable’, was last seen in the company of an unidentified homeless man at a gas station in Mobile, Alabama. The event has sent shockwaves through the community, with the Pensacola police, her parents, and an anti-trafficking group called The Shepherds joining forces in a desperate bid to locate her.

Lawson’s Vulnerability Increases Concerns

According to her parents, Lawson’s lack of identification and a cell phone increases her vulnerability to exploitation. She is described as 5-10, with blonde hair and blue eyes, and has been dealing with addiction for years. Despite her struggles, Lawson has managed to stay sober for the past six months. Her success story took a worrying turn, however, with her recent disappearance.



The Search Intensifies

Efforts to find Lawson have been tireless, with the Pensacola Police and The Shepherds working jointly in a race against time. Surveillance footage from a Mobile gas station provided a glimmer of hope, showing Lawson in the company of a homeless man. Yet, her current whereabouts remain unknown.



A Potential Return to Past Demons

Adding to the family’s distress is the fear that Lawson might be trying to return to Los Angeles, a city where she previously struggled with addiction. Her father, Lance Lawson, expressed this concern, fearing that his daughter might be drawn back to her old habits. The family believes she could have been taken to a local Greyhound bus station with the intent of traveling to Los Angeles.

Authorities and the family are now seeking any information regarding Lawson’s whereabouts. They encourage anyone with knowledge of her location to contact the Pensacola Police Department or The Shepherds. The search for Isabel Lawson continues, with the hope that she will be found safe and soon returned to her loved ones.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

