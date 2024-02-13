Former Marine Loses Disability Benefits Lawsuit: The Battle for CRSC Claims

Former Marine and Law Firm Partner, Simon A. Soto, Loses Disability Benefits Lawsuit

On February 13, 2024, a retired United States Marine Corps member and former partner of Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP, Simon A. Soto, lost his disability benefits lawsuit against the United States government. The case revolved around the application of the Barring Act, which has a six-year statute of limitations, to settling claims for Combat-Related Special Compensation (CRSC).

The Battle for Disability Benefits

Soto, who suffers from a combat-related disability, filed a class action lawsuit against the government, arguing that the Barring Act should not apply to CRSC claims. However, the district court denied the government's motion for judgment on the pleadings. The government subsequently appealed the decision, and the ruling was reversed, holding that the Barring Act does, in fact, apply to CRSC claims.

A Turn of Events

The appeals court found that the plain language of the Barring Act applies to all claims for money against the United States, including CRSC claims. This decision effectively bars Soto and other similarly situated individuals from seeking disability benefits outside of the six-year statute of limitations.

The Implications

The ruling has far-reaching implications for retired military personnel seeking disability benefits. The decision emphasizes the importance of understanding the complexities of the legal system and the potential limitations on disability claims. It also highlights the need for comprehensive evidence to support disability claims, including medical records and assessments from qualified professionals.

In a separate case, Soto also lost a lawsuit against First Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co., claiming that they incorrectly denied him disability benefits due to chronic fatigue syndrome. The judge ruled that Soto did not provide enough evidence to prove that his medical conditions prevented him from continuing to work. The chronic fatigue diagnosis was based solely on self-reported symptoms and the only evidence of an inability to work was Soto's own self-assessment and support letters from his wife and mother.

These cases serve as a reminder of the challenges faced by those seeking disability benefits and the importance of building a strong, evidence-based case. As the legal landscape continues to evolve, it is crucial for individuals to stay informed and seek the guidance of experienced professionals in navigating the complex world of disability claims.

