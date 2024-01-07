en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Former Leukaemia Patient Uses Music to Give Back to Lifesaving Hospital

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
Former Leukaemia Patient Uses Music to Give Back to Lifesaving Hospital

Zack Coppage, a 26-year-old civil engineer and former leukaemia patient from Nuneaton, is using the power of music to fight back against the disease that once threatened his life. Having beaten childhood leukaemia, Zack’s life has taken a turn towards philanthropy, dedicating his efforts to raising funds for the Birmingham Children’s Hospital, the institution that saved his life.

From Personal Struggle to a Public Cause

Diagnosed with leukaemia at the tender age of seven, Zack’s family grappled with the harsh reality of their son’s condition. His father, Lenny Scarlett, famously known for his charity work, took the difficult step of protecting his son from the severity of his illness, telling young Zack that he was merely suffering from a cold. Overcoming misdiagnoses and life-threatening challenges, Zack fought and survived, although the battle against cancer significantly impacted his education and social life.

Inspiring Others Through ‘Triumphing Together’

Propelled by his personal triumph over cancer, Zack embarked on a mission to support families dealing with similar circumstances. He started a YouTube channel called ‘Triumphing Together’ to share his journey, offering hope, comfort, and guidance to those facing the daunting journey of cancer treatment.

‘Beats for a Cure’ – Music for a Noble Cause

Zack’s philanthropic endeavours did not stop at sharing his story online. He initiated ‘Beats for a Cure,’ a project that organizes house music gigs, featuring top DJs and strobe lights. The unique aspect of these events is that all proceeds are directed towards the Birmingham Children’s Hospital. The funds raised are meticulously divided into four categories: the acquisition of a new IMRI machine, the Leukaemia ward, Christmas gifts for children, and other discretionary hospital needs.

Thanks to the overwhelming response from music and charity enthusiasts alike, Zack’s efforts have been successful, and he plans to extend the reach of ‘Beats for a Cure’ to other cities like Digbeth and Bristol. His ambitious goal is to raise £1 million and serve as a beacon of hope and perseverance for cancer patients.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
9 mins ago
Kerala Boosts Healthcare with Addition of Trauma Care Wings in Medical Colleges
On January 7, 2024, Veena George, the Health Minister of Kerala, unveiled an ambitious plan to enhance medical education and patient care in the state. Seven more medical colleges in Kerala will soon be equipped with emergency medicine and trauma care divisions. The colleges slated for this expansion are located in Kollam, Konni, Alappuzha, Idukki,
Kerala Boosts Healthcare with Addition of Trauma Care Wings in Medical Colleges
Max Potential Care Home Earns 'Good' Rating from CQC
20 mins ago
Max Potential Care Home Earns 'Good' Rating from CQC
New Hampshire Upholds Physical Fitness Standards for Law Enforcement
20 mins ago
New Hampshire Upholds Physical Fitness Standards for Law Enforcement
Young Family's Fight Against Terminal Brain Cancer: A Story of Love, Loss, and Resilience
14 mins ago
Young Family's Fight Against Terminal Brain Cancer: A Story of Love, Loss, and Resilience
Residents Trapped as Lifts Malfunction in Peacehaven Care Home
15 mins ago
Residents Trapped as Lifts Malfunction in Peacehaven Care Home
Kochi Corporation Bolsters Anti-Mosquito Drive Amid Rising Dengue Cases
20 mins ago
Kochi Corporation Bolsters Anti-Mosquito Drive Amid Rising Dengue Cases
Latest Headlines
World News
Japanese Lawmaker Arrested for Fundraising Violations Amidst Political Scandal
17 seconds
Japanese Lawmaker Arrested for Fundraising Violations Amidst Political Scandal
Sweeping Victories and Close Contests: A Roundup of Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
30 seconds
Sweeping Victories and Close Contests: A Roundup of Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Montana Triumphs Over South Dakota in College Basketball Showdown
39 seconds
Montana Triumphs Over South Dakota in College Basketball Showdown
Sioux City East's Boys Basketball Team Triumphs in a Resounding Victory
40 seconds
Sioux City East's Boys Basketball Team Triumphs in a Resounding Victory
Dakota Valley Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a Repeat Performance
51 seconds
Dakota Valley Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a Repeat Performance
Sydney Thunder Captain Chris Green on the Cusp of Realising His International Cricket Dream
59 seconds
Sydney Thunder Captain Chris Green on the Cusp of Realising His International Cricket Dream
Teen Taekwondo Prodigy Secures Spot on Junior National Team, Eyes 2028 Olympics
1 min
Teen Taekwondo Prodigy Secures Spot on Junior National Team, Eyes 2028 Olympics
Unveiling the Shadows of Decision: Australia's Role in the Iraq War
4 mins
Unveiling the Shadows of Decision: Australia's Role in the Iraq War
Ross Branch Triumphs in Opening Stage of Dakar Rally 2024, Showcasing True Rally Spirit
5 mins
Ross Branch Triumphs in Opening Stage of Dakar Rally 2024, Showcasing True Rally Spirit
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
1 hour
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
1 hour
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app