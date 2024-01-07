Former Leukaemia Patient Uses Music to Give Back to Lifesaving Hospital

Zack Coppage, a 26-year-old civil engineer and former leukaemia patient from Nuneaton, is using the power of music to fight back against the disease that once threatened his life. Having beaten childhood leukaemia, Zack’s life has taken a turn towards philanthropy, dedicating his efforts to raising funds for the Birmingham Children’s Hospital, the institution that saved his life.

From Personal Struggle to a Public Cause

Diagnosed with leukaemia at the tender age of seven, Zack’s family grappled with the harsh reality of their son’s condition. His father, Lenny Scarlett, famously known for his charity work, took the difficult step of protecting his son from the severity of his illness, telling young Zack that he was merely suffering from a cold. Overcoming misdiagnoses and life-threatening challenges, Zack fought and survived, although the battle against cancer significantly impacted his education and social life.

Inspiring Others Through ‘Triumphing Together’

Propelled by his personal triumph over cancer, Zack embarked on a mission to support families dealing with similar circumstances. He started a YouTube channel called ‘Triumphing Together’ to share his journey, offering hope, comfort, and guidance to those facing the daunting journey of cancer treatment.

‘Beats for a Cure’ – Music for a Noble Cause

Zack’s philanthropic endeavours did not stop at sharing his story online. He initiated ‘Beats for a Cure,’ a project that organizes house music gigs, featuring top DJs and strobe lights. The unique aspect of these events is that all proceeds are directed towards the Birmingham Children’s Hospital. The funds raised are meticulously divided into four categories: the acquisition of a new IMRI machine, the Leukaemia ward, Christmas gifts for children, and other discretionary hospital needs.

Thanks to the overwhelming response from music and charity enthusiasts alike, Zack’s efforts have been successful, and he plans to extend the reach of ‘Beats for a Cure’ to other cities like Digbeth and Bristol. His ambitious goal is to raise £1 million and serve as a beacon of hope and perseverance for cancer patients.