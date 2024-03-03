Former Kentucky Star Alex Poythress Battles Hemiparesis After Africa Games

Former Kentucky Wildcats basketball standout Alex Poythress is facing a challenging health condition, as revealed by his current coach, Ettore Messina. Poythress, who recently played for the Cote d'Ivoire national team, is experiencing hemiparesis, particularly affecting one side of his face. This condition was brought to light after his participation in the FIBA AfroBasket 2025 Qualifiers in Africa.

Advertisment

Health Scare Post-Africa Games

Upon returning from the FIBA international break in February, where he showcased his talents by averaging 21 points and 7.3 rebounds across three games, Poythress began experiencing symptoms of hemiparesis. Coach Messina, in statements shared with Basketnews.com, indicated that the condition is causing significant discomfort for Poythress, though its origin, whether neurological or viral, remains unclear. The health issue has notably impacted Poythress' performance, raising concerns within the basketball community.

A Promising Career in Jeopardy

Advertisment

Throughout his career, Alex Poythress has been celebrated for his athleticism and skill on the basketball court. After his time with the Kentucky Wildcats, Poythress went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft but found opportunities to play professionally, including stints in the NBA and overseas. His recent performances for Cote d'Ivoire highlighted his ongoing contributions to the sport, making the news of his health struggles particularly disheartening for fans and fellow athletes alike.

Community Support and Future Prospects

The basketball community has rallied around Poythress, offering support and well-wishes for a speedy recovery. As he navigates this challenging period, the focus remains on his health and well-being. The situation underscores the unpredictability of athletes' careers, affected by factors beyond their control. Poythress' journey from Kentucky standout to international player serves as a reminder of the resilience required in the face of adversity.

As Alex Poythress confronts hemiparesis, the sports world watches closely, hoping for positive news. The condition, while serious, presents an opportunity for Poythress to demonstrate the strength and determination that has characterized his career thus far. Although the road ahead may be uncertain, the support from fans, teammates, and the broader basketball community is unwavering, highlighting the profound impact Poythress has had on the sport.