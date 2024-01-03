en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Former IMA President Alleges Verbal Abuse by Bihar Education Department ACS

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:35 am EST
Former IMA President Alleges Verbal Abuse by Bihar Education Department ACS

Former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dr. Ajay Kumar, has alleged that an Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Bihar Education department verbally abused him during a phone call on December 25, 2024. The incident occurred while Dr. Kumar was on a winter break with his family in Kerala. The phone call was reportedly in response to an interview he gave on December 8, in which Dr. Kumar speculated about the ACS’s temperament, suggesting that health issues could trigger the official’s anger.

The Alleged Verbal Assault

According to Dr. Kumar, the phone call was not only deeply disturbing but also affected his prestige. The former IMA president has expressed his intention to escalate the matter if the concerned authorities do not take appropriate action. He plans to file a complaint with the chief secretary, Aamir Subhani, and the chief secretary to the chief minister, Dipak Kumar. If no response is received within two weeks, Dr. Kumar intends to consider legal recourse.

A Call for Action

Dr. Kumar’s allegations highlight an unsettling scenario where a senior medical professional is subject to verbal abuse by a high-ranking education official. This incident is bound to raise questions about the professional conduct within government departments. It also underscores the need to address such issues swiftly and transparently to maintain the dignity and respect of all individuals involved.

Unresolved Tensions

In another incident, four Meitei Pangals (Meitei Muslims) were killed and 14 others injured in Manipur’s Thoubal district on January 1, 2024. The victims were reportedly attacked by individuals dressed in police uniforms who looted cash and gold from a Pangal house. The injured are currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Imphal. A group of Meitei Pangals have formed a joint action committee to assist the victims and have given the government 48 hours to arrest the culprits.

0
Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Month Without Alcohol: The Global Trend of Dry January and Sober October

By Geeta Pillai

Scotland's New Carer Support Payment: A Ray of Hope for Over 80,000 Individuals

By Shivani Chauhan

The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse

By BNN Correspondents

Windtree Therapeutics: Promising Preclinical Data Revealed for Heart Failure Treatments

By BNN Correspondents

Dry Eye Syndrome Prevalence on the Rise in Germany, Reveals Heinz Nixd ...
@Germany · 11 mins
Dry Eye Syndrome Prevalence on the Rise in Germany, Reveals Heinz Nixd ...
heart comment 0
Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics

By Salman Khan

Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics
Junior Minister Naughton Advocates for Expansion of Life-Saving Drug Overdose Programme

By BNN Correspondents

Junior Minister Naughton Advocates for Expansion of Life-Saving Drug Overdose Programme
80-Bed Hospital Inaugurated in Imota: A Testament to Government’s Commitment to Health and SDGs

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

80-Bed Hospital Inaugurated in Imota: A Testament to Government's Commitment to Health and SDGs
Ireland’s Mid-West Conference: Shaping the Future of Healthcare

By BNN Correspondents

Ireland's Mid-West Conference: Shaping the Future of Healthcare
Latest Headlines
World News
FCC Adopts New Rules to Prevent Digital Discrimination
45 seconds
FCC Adopts New Rules to Prevent Digital Discrimination
Bayern Fans Protest High Ticket Prices: A Call for Change Amid Rising Costs
2 mins
Bayern Fans Protest High Ticket Prices: A Call for Change Amid Rising Costs
New York's New Year Event Sparks Concern Over Chinese Influence
2 mins
New York's New Year Event Sparks Concern Over Chinese Influence
A Month Without Alcohol: The Global Trend of Dry January and Sober October
2 mins
A Month Without Alcohol: The Global Trend of Dry January and Sober October
Clash of Titans: Guardians vs Titans in the Barbados T10 Cricket Series
3 mins
Clash of Titans: Guardians vs Titans in the Barbados T10 Cricket Series
Springfield Sports in 2024: A New Generation of Athletes Emerges
4 mins
Springfield Sports in 2024: A New Generation of Athletes Emerges
Formula E Inks Media Partnership for Live Race Broadcasts in Germany, Austria
5 mins
Formula E Inks Media Partnership for Live Race Broadcasts in Germany, Austria
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address
5 mins
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address
Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups
5 mins
Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
31 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app