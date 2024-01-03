Former IMA President Alleges Verbal Abuse by Bihar Education Department ACS

Former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dr. Ajay Kumar, has alleged that an Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Bihar Education department verbally abused him during a phone call on December 25, 2024. The incident occurred while Dr. Kumar was on a winter break with his family in Kerala. The phone call was reportedly in response to an interview he gave on December 8, in which Dr. Kumar speculated about the ACS’s temperament, suggesting that health issues could trigger the official’s anger.

The Alleged Verbal Assault

According to Dr. Kumar, the phone call was not only deeply disturbing but also affected his prestige. The former IMA president has expressed his intention to escalate the matter if the concerned authorities do not take appropriate action. He plans to file a complaint with the chief secretary, Aamir Subhani, and the chief secretary to the chief minister, Dipak Kumar. If no response is received within two weeks, Dr. Kumar intends to consider legal recourse.

A Call for Action

Dr. Kumar’s allegations highlight an unsettling scenario where a senior medical professional is subject to verbal abuse by a high-ranking education official. This incident is bound to raise questions about the professional conduct within government departments. It also underscores the need to address such issues swiftly and transparently to maintain the dignity and respect of all individuals involved.

Unresolved Tensions

