Former Dutch PM Dries van Agt and Wife Choose Euthanasia in Poignant Farewell

In a poignant farewell that encapsulates the spirit of choice and shared love, former Dutch Prime Minister Dries van Agt and his wife Eugenie van Agt-Krekelberg chose to end their lives through euthanasia. At the age of 93, they passed away simultaneously, their hands clasped together in their hometown of Nijmegen.

A Life of Service and Conviction

Dries van Agt, who served as the prime minister of the Netherlands from 1977 to 1982, was a prominent figure in Dutch politics. A member of the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) party, he steered the nation through various challenges, leading three successive governments. His leadership was marked by a strong commitment to social justice, human rights, and international cooperation.

Following his tenure as prime minister, van Agt remained an influential voice in Dutch society. He became the honorary chairman and founder of The Rights Forum, an organization dedicated to promoting human rights and supporting the Palestinian peace cause. His progressive views and unwavering convictions earned him respect and admiration both at home and abroad.

A Shared Journey's End

Eugenie van Agt-Krekelberg, Dries' wife of over six decades, was a steadfast partner and confidante throughout his political career. Together, they raised three children and built a life rooted in shared values and mutual support.

In their twilight years, the couple faced declining health, with van Agt suffering a brain hemorrhage in 2019. As their physical well-being deteriorated, they made the difficult decision to end their lives through euthanasia – a choice made possible by the Netherlands' progressive stance on the right to die with dignity.