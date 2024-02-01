Former 'Dublin Wives' Star Lisa Murphy Passes Away at 51 After Cancer Battle

Former model and TV personality, Lisa Murphy, recognized for her role on the reality show 'Dublin Wives,' has passed away at the age of 51, marking the end of a six-year-long private battle with cancer. The news of her demise has cast a pall of sadness over her loved ones and admirers, prompting an outpouring of tributes from friends, ex-partners, and public figures.

A Private Battle with Cancer

Murphy's cancer struggle remained a private affair until her passing. Despite the severity of her health condition, she showed an unwavering determination, maintaining a dignified silence about her personal trials. She continued to find joy in simple pleasures, such as spending time outdoors, fitness, and gym training. Her quiet resilience in the face of adversity was an inspiration to many.

Lisa Murphy: A Life Well Lived

In addition to her modeling career and TV appearances, Murphy was known for her high-profile relationships, including with Irish boxing legend Joe Egan and Riverdance star Michael Flatley. Despite these public relationships and a traumatic experience of being held up at knifepoint, Murphy managed to maintain her private nature and personal dignity. Her focus remained on finding happiness, love, and enjoying the simple things in life. She also bore the tragic loss of her brother Paul in a car accident in 1995 with fortitude.

Tributes from Friends and Public Figures

Her passing has elicited a wave of tributes from those who knew and admired her. Friends and ex-partners, including Gerald Kean, expressed their deep sorrow at the loss. Public figures like Rosanna Davison and Holly Carpenter joined in paying heartfelt tributes, remembering her kindness, and gentle nature. Her life, marked by both fame and personal struggles, touched many, leaving a legacy of strength, dignity, and kindness.

In the wake of her passing, Murphy's loved ones are left to grapple with the loss of a woman who was not just a celebrity, but also a source of inspiration and kindness. Her strength in the face of adversity, her love for life, and her positive impact on those around her remain as enduring testaments to her spirit.