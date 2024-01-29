Former Baywatch Star Nicole Eggert on Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Regret over Early Cosmetic Surgery

In a candid revelation, former Baywatch star Nicole Eggert, 52, has opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis and the regret she carries for opting for breast augmentation at the tender age of 18. Eggert, who found fame in the iconic television series, 'Baywatch', brings to the fore a concern for young girls drawn towards body alterations, urging them to appreciate their natural forms.

Unpacking Regret: A Stupid Decision at 18

Eggert's regret is rooted in her personal experiences, most notably the discomfort she endured due to her self-perceived inadequacy while donning the renowned one-piece swimsuit on the Baywatch set. She described her choice to have her breasts augmented as a 'stupid 18-year-old decision', a decision that was further complicated by multiple subsequent procedures, including a breast reduction featured on the reality TV show 'Botched' in 2015.

From Baywatch to Battlefront: Diagnosis with Stage 2 Cribriform Carcinoma

Eggert's journey took a daunting turn when she was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma, a form of breast cancer. As she braces for surgery and chemotherapy, the emotional upheaval and financial burdens cast a shadow on her mental well-being. A GoFundMe page has been initiated to aid with her medical bills and provide support for her family in these trying times.

A Broader Conversation: Body Image and Cosmetic Surgery

Eggert's revelations contribute significantly to the ongoing discourse on body image and the implications of cosmetic surgery. Her story resonates with other celebrities who have voiced their regrets about surgical enhancements, thereby fostering a broader conversation about the pressures of physical appearance and the consequential psychological impacts.