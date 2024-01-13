en English
Health

Forever Chemicals Haunt Chicago Airports: An Environmental Crisis Unfolds

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:30 am EST
Forever Chemicals Haunt Chicago Airports: An Environmental Crisis Unfolds

Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports have been hit with a detrimental environmental crisis. Groundwater beneath these bustling hubs has been found to be contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), toxic ‘forever chemicals’ present in firefighting foam, known as AFFF. The alarming revelation has spurred statewide concern and national attention, with the Department of Defense (DOD) spearheading a nationwide cleanup of PFAS.

Unearthing the Invisible Threat

A daunting revelation, the contamination of groundwater beneath two of America’s busiest airports, is a stark reminder of the pervasive nature of PFAS. Despite being phased out, these insidious chemicals have not only infiltrated the groundwater but also raised concerns about their possible presence under homes and in sewer systems. An initial survey assuaged fears about nearby drinking water wells being immediately at risk. However, the persistent nature of PFAS, their resistance to breaking down in the environment, casts a long shadow over future implications.

PFAS: The Ubiquitous Health Hazard

PFAS, a group of man-made chemicals, have earned the moniker of ‘forever chemicals’ due to their inherent resilience and resistance to breaking down. Their omnipresence in everyday items, from non-stick cookware to dental floss, has led to widespread environmental and bodily contamination. The fact that nearly all Americans have detectable levels of PFAS in their blood underscores the scale and gravity of the issue. More so, considering their association with various serious health concerns, cancer being one of the most alarming.

Stemming the Toxic Tide

In response to the crisis, concerted efforts are underway to address the contamination. The DOD is at the forefront, committing to a nationwide cleanup, with a focused approach towards the Chicago situation. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has taken a legal stance against the issue, filing lawsuits against companies manufacturing and selling the toxic foam. U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, too, has advocated strongly for cleanup efforts and the need for safer alternatives to PFAS-containing foams. Yet, the DOD, despite its commitment, has not provided a specific timeline for the cleanup, leaving a cloud of uncertainty.

While the official machinery grapples with the situation, organizations like Clean Water Action offer advice for individuals to minimize their exposure to PFAS. Amid the crisis, this serves as a reminder of the power of individual action in complementing larger environmental initiatives.

Health United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

