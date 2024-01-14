Forecasted Pest Surge Prompts Precautionary Measures in Kansas

In a recent forecast, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) signals an increase in tick and mosquito activity in Kansas and other North Central U.S. regions. The Spring and Summer 2023 Bug Barometer paints a picture of a warm, wet spring leading to these pests’ early activation. Anticipated hot, dry summer conditions may also drive ants indoors in search of water. The NPMA further predicts thriving stinging insects due to warmer temperatures.

A Warm, Wet Spring Breeds Pests

The NPMA’s forecast is rooted in the expected climatic conditions. A warm, wet spring provides a fertile breeding ground for ticks and mosquitoes, pushing them to become active earlier than usual. As the summer heat intensifies, ants, desperate for water, are more likely to invade homes. Warmer temperatures also favor the proliferation of stinging insects.

Preventing Pest Infestations

NPMA executive director, Mike Bentley, Ph.D., urges residents to take precautionary measures to curb the impending pest invasion. These include eliminating standing water, a breeding site for mosquitoes, creating buffer zones to deter ticks, and repairing weather stripping on windows and doors, which helps keep out ants, cockroaches, and mice. Bentley also stressed the importance of proper trash maintenance to prevent fly infestations.

Guidelines from CDC and EPA

Supporting these measures, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends checking for ticks after outdoor activities and removing any found as quickly as possible. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) advises eliminating mosquito habitats by doing away with standing water and regularly changing bird bath water to prevent mosquito bites.

McGrath Pest Control Steps In

