en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Forecasted Pest Surge Prompts Precautionary Measures in Kansas

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
Forecasted Pest Surge Prompts Precautionary Measures in Kansas

In a recent forecast, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) signals an increase in tick and mosquito activity in Kansas and other North Central U.S. regions. The Spring and Summer 2023 Bug Barometer paints a picture of a warm, wet spring leading to these pests’ early activation. Anticipated hot, dry summer conditions may also drive ants indoors in search of water. The NPMA further predicts thriving stinging insects due to warmer temperatures.

A Warm, Wet Spring Breeds Pests

The NPMA’s forecast is rooted in the expected climatic conditions. A warm, wet spring provides a fertile breeding ground for ticks and mosquitoes, pushing them to become active earlier than usual. As the summer heat intensifies, ants, desperate for water, are more likely to invade homes. Warmer temperatures also favor the proliferation of stinging insects.

Preventing Pest Infestations

NPMA executive director, Mike Bentley, Ph.D., urges residents to take precautionary measures to curb the impending pest invasion. These include eliminating standing water, a breeding site for mosquitoes, creating buffer zones to deter ticks, and repairing weather stripping on windows and doors, which helps keep out ants, cockroaches, and mice. Bentley also stressed the importance of proper trash maintenance to prevent fly infestations.

Guidelines from CDC and EPA

Supporting these measures, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends checking for ticks after outdoor activities and removing any found as quickly as possible. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) advises eliminating mosquito habitats by doing away with standing water and regularly changing bird bath water to prevent mosquito bites.

McGrath Pest Control Steps In

As residents gear up for a pest-ridden spring and summer, McGrath Pest Control, a top pest control service in the Greater Houston area, offers comprehensive solutions. Recognized for its safe, modern, and effective methods, the company caters to both residential and commercial pest control needs. It has gained media recognition under the leadership of owner Scott McGrath. The company provides flexible service frequencies and pricing based on the property’s square footage, without requiring a pest control contract.

0
Health United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
41 seconds ago
Poison Ivy in Kansas: A Hidden Hazard in the Great Outdoors
A brush with nature in Kansas could leave you with an unwelcome reminder. Kansas, a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, is also home to two types of poison ivy: Toxicodendron radicans in the east and Toxicodendron rydbergii in the west. The presence of these plants is a significant factor to consider as they cause an allergic
Poison Ivy in Kansas: A Hidden Hazard in the Great Outdoors
Climate Change and America's Winter Weather Paradox
13 mins ago
Climate Change and America's Winter Weather Paradox
Belfast Teen Battles Heart Failure: Public Support Sought for GoFundMe Campaign
14 mins ago
Belfast Teen Battles Heart Failure: Public Support Sought for GoFundMe Campaign
Persistent Summer Pests: Chiggers and Ticks Linger into Autumn
2 mins ago
Persistent Summer Pests: Chiggers and Ticks Linger into Autumn
DeKalb Police Rally Community in Search for Missing Man with Dementia
8 mins ago
DeKalb Police Rally Community in Search for Missing Man with Dementia
MAFS Expert Mel Schilling Triumphantly Returns to Gym Post Colon Cancer Surgery
12 mins ago
MAFS Expert Mel Schilling Triumphantly Returns to Gym Post Colon Cancer Surgery
Latest Headlines
World News
Poison Ivy in Kansas: A Hidden Hazard in the Great Outdoors
41 seconds
Poison Ivy in Kansas: A Hidden Hazard in the Great Outdoors
Simon Zebo Scores 35th European Try: A Game-Changer for Munster and Ireland?
42 seconds
Simon Zebo Scores 35th European Try: A Game-Changer for Munster and Ireland?
Taylor and Radford Lead Texas A&M to Victory Over Kentucky in Thrilling Overtime
1 min
Taylor and Radford Lead Texas A&M to Victory Over Kentucky in Thrilling Overtime
Persistent Summer Pests: Chiggers and Ticks Linger into Autumn
2 mins
Persistent Summer Pests: Chiggers and Ticks Linger into Autumn
Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis Makes Impactful Debut at TNA Wrestling Event
2 mins
Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis Makes Impactful Debut at TNA Wrestling Event
Jason Garrett Steps into Broadcast Booth for Dolphins vs. Chiefs Playoff
2 mins
Jason Garrett Steps into Broadcast Booth for Dolphins vs. Chiefs Playoff
Chris Russo's Faux Pas: Misinformation and the Importance of Fact-Checking
2 mins
Chris Russo's Faux Pas: Misinformation and the Importance of Fact-Checking
Political Shift in Catalonia: Junts Broadens Its Agenda Amidst Criticism
2 mins
Political Shift in Catalonia: Junts Broadens Its Agenda Amidst Criticism
Court Decisions Undermine Efforts for Wildlife Protection in Australia
2 mins
Court Decisions Undermine Efforts for Wildlife Protection in Australia
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app