FORDA Raises Concern Over Faculty Recruitment in India’s Medical Institutions

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), a leading medical association in India, has recently voiced concerns to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the recruitment of regular faculty members in medical colleges and associated hospitals in India. FORDA has found that there is a significant shortage of vacancies for regular posts in key clinical branches such as orthopaedics, medicine, and surgery. These positions are typically filled through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) process. Alarmingly, this shortage has been ongoing for up to four years.

Increasing Reliance on Contractual and Ad Hoc Recruitment Practices

As a result of the persistent shortage of regular faculty members, medical institutions have increasingly turned to contractual and ad hoc recruitment practices. While this approach may provide a short-term solution to staff shortages, FORDA warns that it replaces the opportunities for regular, secure recruitment. The association argues that this situation is not only detrimental to the resident doctors who are seeking secure employment but also threatens the quality and continuity of medical institutions.

Need for a Comprehensive Survey and Release of Seat Matrix

In light of this dire situation, FORDA has urged the Health Minister to conduct a comprehensive survey to evaluate the status of vacant and contractually filled seats in medical colleges and hospitals. Following this survey, the association asserts that it is imperative for the UPSC to publish a seat matrix. This would provide a clear and transparent overview of the vacancies that need to be filled and would help to streamline the recruitment process.

Call for a Holistic Approach to Address Infrastructure Constraints

Lastly, FORDA has insisted on a holistic approach to address infrastructure constraints in hospitals. The association believes that solutions should not be driven merely by convenience but should take into account the broader picture, including the future of medical professionals and the healthcare system at large. By doing so, they hope that it will lead to a more sustainable and effective solution to the ongoing recruitment challenges faced by medical institutions in India.