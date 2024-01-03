en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Footballer Sunusi Ibrahim Sponsors Health Insurance for 110 Nigerians

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
Footballer Sunusi Ibrahim Sponsors Health Insurance for 110 Nigerians

Sunusi Ibrahim, a professional footballer who currently plays for Club de Foot Montreal in Canada, has emerged as a beacon of hope for residents of Nasarawa State, Nigeria. In an act of philanthropy, Ibrahim, through his SI14 Foundation, has covered the Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency (NASHIA) enrollment fees for 110 individuals. This sponsorship, which is valid for one year, facilitates free healthcare services to a diverse populace within the Keffi Local Government Area.

Healthcare for the Vulnerable

In a country where access to basic healthcare services often presents a significant challenge, Ibrahim’s initiative brings relief to a wide spectrum of beneficiaries. Among them are the elderly, disabled persons, children under five, pregnant women, widows, and other vulnerable groups. The initiative not only pays for their health insurance enrollment but also ensures they are equipped with NASHIA Identification cards, granting them direct access to the healthcare services they need.

A Meaningful Gesture

Sunusi Ibrahim, aware of the struggles that many Nigerians endure to access basic healthcare, decided to use his platform to make a difference. During the NASHIA Identification card handover, he personally expressed his concern for the hardships experienced by these communities, particularly in accessing healthcare. By funding their health insurance enrollment, Ibrahim provides a lifeline and paves a path towards improved health and wellbeing for these individuals.

Looking Ahead

More than a one-time act, Ibrahim’s commitment to healthcare in Nigeria is ongoing. He plans to continue working closely with NASHIA, raising awareness among locals in Keffi about the importance of health insurance. His aim? To get more people enrolled on the scheme and to ensure that healthcare is accessible to all, regardless of their socio-economic status.

0
Health Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection

By Dil Bar Irshad

Corrections in Tofu's Nutrient Content Values Alter Food Comparisons

By Rizwan Shah

Medical Breakthroughs: Linking Childhood Obesity to Kidney Disease, Revolutionizing Cancer Diagnosis, and Uncovering Additional Benefits of Omega-3

By Olalekan Adigun

Insurance Company Reprimanded for Unjust Claim Rejection

By Rafia Tasleem

Sokoto State Government and Emzor Pharmaceuticals Collaborate for Enha ...
@Africa · 2 mins
Sokoto State Government and Emzor Pharmaceuticals Collaborate for Enha ...
heart comment 0
Innovative Insulin Bottle Protector and Cooler – A Game-Changer in Medical Equipment

By Muhammad Jawad

Innovative Insulin Bottle Protector and Cooler - A Game-Changer in Medical Equipment
Harnessing Hockey for Health: Iowa Wild and LifeServe Blood Center Rally Community in Blood Drive

By Salman Khan

Harnessing Hockey for Health: Iowa Wild and LifeServe Blood Center Rally Community in Blood Drive
Bismarck’s ‘New Year, New You’ Initiative to Keep Residents Active During Winter

By BNN Correspondents

Bismarck's 'New Year, New You' Initiative to Keep Residents Active During Winter
Balanced Diet: The Core of Fitness, Explains Dr. Mohit Karki

By Nitish Verma

Balanced Diet: The Core of Fitness, Explains Dr. Mohit Karki
Latest Headlines
World News
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
28 seconds
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
42 seconds
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
44 seconds
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
49 seconds
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
58 seconds
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
1 min
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 min
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
1 min
Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
1 min
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 min
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
10 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
58 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app