Footballer Sunusi Ibrahim Sponsors Health Insurance for 110 Nigerians

Sunusi Ibrahim, a professional footballer who currently plays for Club de Foot Montreal in Canada, has emerged as a beacon of hope for residents of Nasarawa State, Nigeria. In an act of philanthropy, Ibrahim, through his SI14 Foundation, has covered the Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency (NASHIA) enrollment fees for 110 individuals. This sponsorship, which is valid for one year, facilitates free healthcare services to a diverse populace within the Keffi Local Government Area.

Healthcare for the Vulnerable

In a country where access to basic healthcare services often presents a significant challenge, Ibrahim’s initiative brings relief to a wide spectrum of beneficiaries. Among them are the elderly, disabled persons, children under five, pregnant women, widows, and other vulnerable groups. The initiative not only pays for their health insurance enrollment but also ensures they are equipped with NASHIA Identification cards, granting them direct access to the healthcare services they need.

A Meaningful Gesture

Sunusi Ibrahim, aware of the struggles that many Nigerians endure to access basic healthcare, decided to use his platform to make a difference. During the NASHIA Identification card handover, he personally expressed his concern for the hardships experienced by these communities, particularly in accessing healthcare. By funding their health insurance enrollment, Ibrahim provides a lifeline and paves a path towards improved health and wellbeing for these individuals.

Looking Ahead

More than a one-time act, Ibrahim’s commitment to healthcare in Nigeria is ongoing. He plans to continue working closely with NASHIA, raising awareness among locals in Keffi about the importance of health insurance. His aim? To get more people enrolled on the scheme and to ensure that healthcare is accessible to all, regardless of their socio-economic status.