FoodCo Nigeria Champions Early Detection of Breast, Cervical Cancer on Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2024, FoodCo Nigeria spearheaded a commendable initiative aimed at bolstering the early detection and treatment of breast and cervical cancer among Nigerian women. The retail giant organized a comprehensive health workshop coupled with free medical screenings exclusively for its female employees, underscoring the critical importance of prioritizing women's health in the face of these prevalent diseases.

Understanding the pivotal role of early detection in combating breast and cervical cancer, FoodCo's workshop delved into a variety of crucial topics. Participants were enlightened on early detection methods, risk factors, and the myriad of resources available for prevention and treatment.

Additionally, the workshop addressed the significance of nutrition, exercise, and stress management in maintaining overall health. This educational endeavor reflects FoodCo's dedication to not only raising awareness but also equipping women with the knowledge to take proactive steps towards their health.

In a practical demonstration of its commitment to women's health, FoodCo facilitated free medical screenings for more than 200 female employees. These screenings included checks for blood pressure and blood sugar levels, as well as breast examinations.

By offering these services at no cost, FoodCo has set a remarkable precedent for corporate responsibility, emphasizing the value of early detection in improving treatment outcomes for breast and cervical cancer.