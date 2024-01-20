Food Poisoning Outbreak at Covenant University: Hundreds Hospitalized, Silence from Administration

On the verdant grounds of Covenant University in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria, a palpable unease has replaced the usual academic humdrum. Hundreds of students at this esteemed institution have been hospitalized due to an outbreak of suspected food poisoning. The source of this health scare appears to be the university's dining services, colloquially known as butteries.

A Medical Crisis at Hand

The campus medical facilities, designed to handle common student health issues, are currently overwhelmed. The influx of affected students has stretched the medical resources thin, creating an alarming situation. Yet, the university administration has remained conspicuously silent on the matter. Attempts by journalists and concerned parents to obtain comments or details from university officials have been met with a wall of evasion.

Information Blackout

The severity of the situation is amplified by the university's strict regulations on student use of phones and the internet. These rules, originally intended to foster academic discipline, now cast long shadows over the incident. They restrict the flow of information from the institution, making it increasingly difficult for parents and external parties to gain a clear understanding of the unfolding crisis.

History of Neglect?

This is not a new issue for Covenant University. A similar case of food poisoning rocked the institution in 2010, raising questions about the university's commitment to student safety. The university's Head of Media and Public Affairs, Chichi Ononiwu, has been notably absent from the dialogue about the current crisis, further fueling concerns.