Health

‘Food-as-Medicine’: A Novel Approach to Managing Type 2 Diabetes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
'Food-as-Medicine': A Novel Approach to Managing Type 2 Diabetes

A recent study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), has shed light on the potential of a ‘Food-as-Medicine’ intervention in managing type 2 diabetes. The research, a critical step in understanding the tangible benefits of dietary control in disease management, involved providing a cohort of diabetic patients with ten free, healthful meals each week. These meals were rich in fruits and vegetables, promoting a balanced diet that often eludes those battling diabetes.

‘Food-as-Medicine’: A New Approach to Diabetes Management

In addition to the complimentary meals, the study’s participants received comprehensive support in the form of consultations with dietitians, nurse evaluations, health coaching, and diabetes education. The outcomes from this intervention group were then compared with a control group of type 2 diabetic individuals who did not receive the free meals. The aim? To explore whether dietary changes, underpinned by medical guidance, can significantly improve diabetes management and overall health outcomes.

More Than Just Meals

However, the study did not just focus on the impact of diet on diabetes. It also delved into the evolution of language regarding gender, examining the increasing trend of gender-neutral language in medical literature. Notably, the article points out a JAMA paper title that refrains from specifying the gender of a pregnant patient, a reflection of the contemporary trend toward gender-neutral language in the medical field.

Language: A Reflection of Societal Change

This linguistic shift, while indicative of a broader societal trend toward inclusivity and respect for diverse gender identities, was examined with a critical tone. The article suggested that this might be an overcorrection or even an absurdity in some contexts. Beyond just the meals and medical advice, the study encapsulates a snapshot of the evolving language and perception dynamics in healthcare.

The article concluded by recalling historical perspectives on the relationship between diet and health. It cites the 18th-century physician George Cheyne’s advocacy for moderation in food consumption, drawing a parallel between past wisdom and contemporary research into diet-based disease management.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

