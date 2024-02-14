FOIA Revelations: NIH Acknowledged COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries Before Abruptly Ceasing Communication

In a startling revelation, documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit by Children's Health Defense suggest that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) corresponded with individuals injured by the COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, acknowledging their injuries before abruptly ceasing communication in early 2022.

Acknowledging the Unseen: NIH's Initial Response to Vaccine Injuries

The FOIA documents reveal that NIH researchers received reports of adverse events related to the COVID-19 vaccine and even recommended specialists or offered medical advice to some individuals. This contradicts previous claims by the agency that they had no knowledge of adverse vaccination reaction reports. The documents show a side of the NIH that was actively engaging with the vaccine-injured, offering them a glimmer of hope in their struggle for recognition and help.

The Study That Never Was: NIH's Stalled Investigation

Despite having approval to launch a study on COVID-19 vaccine injuries, the NIH slow-walked the investigation throughout 2021, eventually ceasing communication with the vaccine-injured individuals they had been in contact with. The agency agreed to release up to 7,500 pages of documents related to the study, but they are heavily redacted, leaving many questions unanswered and casting doubt on the transparency of the process.

The Battle for Transparency: Children's Health Defense's FOIA Lawsuit

Children's Health Defense, a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for children's health, filed the FOIA lawsuit in an effort to uncover the truth about the NIH's handling of COVID-19 vaccine injuries. The documents obtained through the lawsuit shed light on the agency's initial acknowledgment of the problem and their subsequent lack of action, raising concerns about the NIH's commitment to the well-being of those affected by the vaccines.

As the world continues to grapple with the ongoing pandemic and the far-reaching implications of mass vaccination, the revelations contained in these FOIA documents serve as a stark reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in public health. The story of the NIH's correspondence with vaccine-injured individuals is not just a tale of bureaucratic neglect, but a testament to the resilience and determination of those who seek recognition and help in the face of adversity.

In the end, the fight for transparency in the handling of COVID-19 vaccine injuries is far from over. As more information comes to light, it is crucial that the public remains vigilant and demanding of the truth, ensuring that the voices of the vaccine-injured are heard and that their stories serve as a catalyst for change in the way we approach public health crises.