Health

Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:42 pm EST
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention

The United States, particularly Tennessee and Virginia, is grappling with an escalating health crisis as flu and COVID-19 cases soar to ‘very high’ levels, according to the latest CDC report. Amidst this surge, Ballad Health officials note a plateau in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) levels. However, they warn of a continued increase in flu and COVID-19 infections.

Peak of Respiratory Viral Infection Season

Jamie Swift, Ballad’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer, cautions that the region is likely at the apex of the respiratory viral infection season. From December 24 to 30, Ballad Health reported 1,759 positive flu tests. Concurrently, local wastewater data and burgeoning numbers of cases in urgent care and emergency departments signal a rise in COVID-19 infections. As of now, Ballad is attending to 162 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals.

Prevention as the Best Defense

As schools and workplaces gear up for post-holiday reopening, Swift underscores the paramount importance of prevention. This includes vaccinations for flu and COVID-19, which provide immediate partial protection, although full effectiveness takes about two weeks. Swift recommends self-quarantine at the onset of flu-like symptoms to curb the spread of the illness.

Continued Vigilance Needed

The expectation is that respiratory infections could continue to climb for the next two to three weeks. Even post-peak, a significant number of infections will persist. It is therefore incumbent on the public to remain vigilant, practice preventive measures, and contribute to the collective effort in mitigating the impact of these respiratory illnesses.

Health
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

