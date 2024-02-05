Flu Claims Two More Lives in Lexington, Cases Surpass 2,000

In a recent announcement by the Lexington Fayette County Health Department, it was revealed that two additional individuals have succumbed to the flu in Lexington. The victims, aged in their 40s and 60s, have increased the total number of flu-related deaths in the region to six since the start of the flu season in October.

Alarming Rise in Flu Cases

Along with the unfortunate deaths, the health department has also reported an alarming increase in the number of laboratory-confirmed influenza cases. The count has surged by 247 new cases, taking the total number of flu cases in the current season to an unsettling 2,030.

Vaccination Stats Highlight Concern

In a startling revelation, it was noted that approximately 84% of the individuals who contracted the flu had not received the seasonal flu shot. This statistic underscores the urgent need for increased public awareness about the importance and effectiveness of the flu vaccine in preventing the spread of the disease.

Public Health Response

As the flu continues to claim lives and affect a growing number of individuals, the Lexington Fayette County Health Department is working tirelessly to manage the situation. Their efforts are focused on strengthening the public health response to the influenza outbreak and encouraging more people to get vaccinated.