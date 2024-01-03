en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Flu and COVID-19 Outbreaks Prompt Visitation Restrictions at Portiuncula Hospital

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:28 am EST
Flu and COVID-19 Outbreaks Prompt Visitation Restrictions at Portiuncula Hospital

Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe stands as the latest battleground in the war against flu and COVID-19, now waging a battle against outbreaks of both ailments, with St John’s Ward being a particular hotspot. With the health and safety of its patients at stake, the hospital has been compelled to make some tough decisions, putting a damper on visitations and tightening the reins on preventive measures.

Visitation Restrictions Amplify Tensions

Under the shadow of these dual outbreaks, the hospital has issued a clarion call to the public. People exhibiting symptoms of illness, particularly respiratory ailments, are being urged to steer clear of the hospital. The restrictions are particularly stringent on St John’s Ward, where visitations are now being permitted only on compassionate grounds. These visits, however, are not an open gate, as they necessitate prior arrangements with the ward manager.

Deputy Manager’s Stance

Marguerite Dooley, the Deputy Hospital Manager, has come forward to underline the gravity of these restrictions. Acknowledging the hardships these limitations impose, she has been adamant about their necessity, stressing their role in safeguarding the hospital’s vulnerable patients. The hospital is also reinforcing its defenses by urging visitors to adhere to public health guidelines, including using hand gel, practicing cough etiquette, and donning masks when needed.

Call to Arms: Vaccinations

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is also stepping up to the plate, advising individuals – especially those in high-risk groups – to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19. With the current flu outbreak expected to peak by mid-January, and the new JN.1 COVID variant becoming the dominant strain in Ireland, this call for vaccinations is more urgent than ever. As the hospital girds itself for an expected surge in cases, these vaccinations could prove to be the decisive factor in stemming the tide of infections and ensuring the safety of patients in Portiuncula University Hospital.

0
Health Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Procter & Gamble Unveils Braun Skin i·expert IPL: A Revolution in Home Hair Removal

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others

By Justice Nwafor

U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives

By Justice Nwafor

Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment

By Safak Costu

Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects ...
@Health · 4 mins
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects ...
heart comment 0
California’s Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

California's Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges
JAK Inhibitors Show Promise in Treating Rheumatoid Arthritis, Japanese Study Says

By BNN Correspondents

JAK Inhibitors Show Promise in Treating Rheumatoid Arthritis, Japanese Study Says
INOVIO Gears Up to Submit BLA for Potential RRP Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

INOVIO Gears Up to Submit BLA for Potential RRP Treatment
Kamloops RCMP: A Lifeline in the Opioid Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Kamloops RCMP: A Lifeline in the Opioid Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Procter & Gamble Unveils Braun Skin i·expert IPL: A Revolution in Home Hair Removal
29 seconds
Procter & Gamble Unveils Braun Skin i·expert IPL: A Revolution in Home Hair Removal
Doug Plumb Expresses Toughness Concerns Amid Team's Struggles
39 seconds
Doug Plumb Expresses Toughness Concerns Amid Team's Struggles
Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
1 min
Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 min
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Arizona Legislature Reconvenes: Decisions Await on Education, Resources, and Child Safety
2 mins
Arizona Legislature Reconvenes: Decisions Await on Education, Resources, and Child Safety
Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
2 mins
Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
3 mins
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
4 mins
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
4 mins
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 min
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
16 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app