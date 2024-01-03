Flu and COVID-19 Outbreaks Prompt Visitation Restrictions at Portiuncula Hospital

Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe stands as the latest battleground in the war against flu and COVID-19, now waging a battle against outbreaks of both ailments, with St John’s Ward being a particular hotspot. With the health and safety of its patients at stake, the hospital has been compelled to make some tough decisions, putting a damper on visitations and tightening the reins on preventive measures.

Visitation Restrictions Amplify Tensions

Under the shadow of these dual outbreaks, the hospital has issued a clarion call to the public. People exhibiting symptoms of illness, particularly respiratory ailments, are being urged to steer clear of the hospital. The restrictions are particularly stringent on St John’s Ward, where visitations are now being permitted only on compassionate grounds. These visits, however, are not an open gate, as they necessitate prior arrangements with the ward manager.

Deputy Manager’s Stance

Marguerite Dooley, the Deputy Hospital Manager, has come forward to underline the gravity of these restrictions. Acknowledging the hardships these limitations impose, she has been adamant about their necessity, stressing their role in safeguarding the hospital’s vulnerable patients. The hospital is also reinforcing its defenses by urging visitors to adhere to public health guidelines, including using hand gel, practicing cough etiquette, and donning masks when needed.

Call to Arms: Vaccinations

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is also stepping up to the plate, advising individuals – especially those in high-risk groups – to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19. With the current flu outbreak expected to peak by mid-January, and the new JN.1 COVID variant becoming the dominant strain in Ireland, this call for vaccinations is more urgent than ever. As the hospital girds itself for an expected surge in cases, these vaccinations could prove to be the decisive factor in stemming the tide of infections and ensuring the safety of patients in Portiuncula University Hospital.