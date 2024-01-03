en English
Health

Flu Activity Escalates in Arkansas Amid Winter Season

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:14 pm EST
As winter descends upon Arkansas, the Department of Health records an unsettling rise in flu activity, pushing it to a ‘very high’ activity ranking of 11 on a scale of 13 for the week leading up to December 30, 2023. This surge signifies the first occasion of such an elevated ranking in the current flu season, which commenced on October 1, 2023, and is projected to last until March.

Flu Outbreaks on the Rise

The report highlights that no new deaths related to flu or COVID-19 were reported for the week. However, pneumonia has claimed the lives of 53 individuals. Disturbingly, flu outbreaks in nursing homes have quadrupled, rising from a single reported outbreak to four. Concurrently, emergency room visits for flu symptoms have seen a notable increase, jumping to 8.83% from 6.88% the previous week.

COVID-like Illnesses Show Slight Increase

COVID-like illnesses have also seen a minor uptick, inching up to 4.8%. In contrast, visits for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) have declined. The week saw 57 hospital admissions due to flu and 22 due to COVID-19. Since the onset of the flu season, Arkansas has noted 14 deaths attributable to the flu.

National Impact of Flu

On a national scale, there have been an estimated 7.1 million flu illnesses, resulting in 73,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths. Despite the alarming figures, the Arkansas Department of Health continues to advocate for seasonal flu vaccinations as the most efficient method of prevention.

The article also brings attention to the potential role of expired COVID-19 test kits in delivering false negatives. It stresses the prevalence of influenza and RSV, which share symptoms with COVID-19, and cautions that a negative COVID test does not guarantee freedom from infection. It encourages individuals to seek advice from healthcare providers concerning test results or symptoms.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

