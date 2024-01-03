en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Florida’s Surgeon General Calls for Halt in Use of mRNA Vaccines Amid Safety Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:28 am EST
Florida’s Surgeon General Calls for Halt in Use of mRNA Vaccines Amid Safety Concerns

Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, has made a controversial call for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to stop the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The request comes amid the ongoing global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, with mRNA vaccines, including Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, serving as key weapons.

A Controversial Stance on mRNA Vaccines

Dr. Ladapo’s stance is grounded in a preprint study that purportedly found ‘nucleic acid contaminants’ in both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. He argues these contaminants could potentially integrate into human DNA, leading to the development of cancer cells and impacting vital organs. His demand for a halt in the usage of these vaccines has sent ripples through the medical community and the public, fueling the already contentious debate about vaccine safety.

The FDA and Pfizer Respond

In response to Dr. Ladapo’s claims, the FDA has maintained there is no evidence of the dangers he outlined. Pfizer echoed this stance, stating that regulatory agencies worldwide have authorized the use of their COVID-19 vaccine based on a robust and independent evaluation. They, along with many in the global health community, continue to affirm the safety and efficacy of mRNA vaccines.

A History of Opposition

Dr. Ladapo, who assumed the role of Florida’s Surgeon General in September 2021, is no stranger to controversy. His opposition to COVID-related mandates has been well-documented, and his latest call for a halt in the use of mRNA vaccines is a significant development in his ongoing critique of public health policy. Despite the CDC’s reassurances about the safety and efficacy of mRNA vaccines, Dr. Ladapo has been vocal about his concerns since March 2023.

As this debate continues, healthcare providers, regulatory bodies, and the public are left to navigate the complex landscape of vaccine safety, side effects, and public health policy. The discourse surrounding mRNA vaccines is a clear reflection of the broader conversation about the best approach to managing and ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ergonomic Chairs: An Essential for Healthy Posture

By Bijay Laxmi

The Lifelong Impact of Medical Negligence during Childbirth: A Spotlight on Emotional Support and Legal Assistance

By Nimrah Khatoon

UCF Health Faculty Physicians Honored as Top Docs by Orlando Magazine

By Ebenezer Mensah

Dr. Bart Leroy Discusses Potential Complications of Luxturna Gene Therapy

By Mazhar Abbas

Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approa ...
@Health · 7 mins
Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approa ...
heart comment 0
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Set to Exhibit Innovative Diagnostic Platform at CES 2024

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Set to Exhibit Innovative Diagnostic Platform at CES 2024
CEO’s Health Transformation: Diane’s Remarkable Journey of Shedding 12 Stones

By BNN Correspondents

CEO's Health Transformation: Diane's Remarkable Journey of Shedding 12 Stones
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Curadh MTR Inc. Join Forces to Pioneer New Radiopharmaceuticals

By BNN Correspondents

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Curadh MTR Inc. Join Forces to Pioneer New Radiopharmaceuticals
Latest Headlines
World News
Spanish Citizen Released from Iranian Custody Sheds Light on Risks
24 seconds
Spanish Citizen Released from Iranian Custody Sheds Light on Risks
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 min
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
Ergonomic Chairs: An Essential for Healthy Posture
2 mins
Ergonomic Chairs: An Essential for Healthy Posture
January 5: A Day of Records in Indian Cricket and Space Exploration
3 mins
January 5: A Day of Records in Indian Cricket and Space Exploration
Munster Rugby's Historic Journey in the Heineken Cup: From Victorious Start to Current Challenges
3 mins
Munster Rugby's Historic Journey in the Heineken Cup: From Victorious Start to Current Challenges
Houston Texans Eye Playoff Spot, Weigh Decision on Dalvin Cook
3 mins
Houston Texans Eye Playoff Spot, Weigh Decision on Dalvin Cook
Nikki Pradhan Named Vice-Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team for Olympic Qualifiers
3 mins
Nikki Pradhan Named Vice-Captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team for Olympic Qualifiers
Invercargill City Council Elections: A Revealing Tale of Sexism and Power
3 mins
Invercargill City Council Elections: A Revealing Tale of Sexism and Power
Injury Cloud Over Patrick Roberts Ahead of FA Cup Third-Round Match
3 mins
Injury Cloud Over Patrick Roberts Ahead of FA Cup Third-Round Match
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 min
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
10 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
20 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app