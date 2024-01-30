Florida Physical Therapist Arrested on Charges of Video Voyeurism

A prominent Lake Wales, Florida, physical therapist, Dr. Pola Gayed, is currently entangled in a web of legal issues following accusations of video voyeurism and tampering with evidence. The arrest came after a juvenile patient at the AVA Rehab Clinic, where Gayed practices, noticed a partially concealed camera with its recording light on while changing into a gown.

The Discovery

The patient's discovery of the recording device sparked an immediate response from the Lake Wales Police Department, which conducted a comprehensive search of the clinic. The search resulted in the seizure of the video camera that was allegedly used in the act of voyeurism. Evidence tampering charges were added when it became apparent that attempts had been made to conceal or destroy evidence related to the incident.

The Accused

Dr. Pola Gayed, a 38-year-old professional who has been practicing physical therapy since 2019, is at the heart of this scandal. Gayed, who specializes in various physical therapy areas such as orthopedic neuromuscular, neurological, and pelvic floor conditions, now finds his reputation and career at risk due to these serious charges.

The Investigation and Potential Repercussions

As the investigation continues, the likelihood of additional charges being brought against the physical therapist is high. The exact nature of these potential charges, however, remains unknown at this point. The incident has sent a shockwave through the Lake Wales community, and the AVA Rehab Clinic is yet to issue a public statement about the incident.

In conclusion, this case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of trust and professional integrity in the healthcare sector. As the legal proceedings unfold, the community eagerly awaits justice for the juvenile victim and potential consequences for the accused therapist.