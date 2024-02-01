Florida Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure Post Hospital Discharge

In an unsettling incident in Lady Lake, Florida, a 51-year-old man named Darrin Milinski has been arrested for indecent exposure of sexual organs. The arrest took place shortly after Milinski was discharged from a local hospital, where he had been a patient for reasons currently undisclosed. According to the arrest report, his bizarre behavior included exposing his genitals to multiple individuals outside the hospital entrance.

Unusual Behavior Leads to Arrest

Milinski's actions were far from ordinary. His claims of feeling a perceived swelling in his genitals led him to seek help in an inappropriate and unlawful manner. The report detailed that, still clad in his hospital gown, Milinski followed a person outside the hospital and exposed himself thrice, despite being asked to cease his behavior. His inappropriate actions didn't stop there; he also approached an unknown female visitor, making the same request.

Victims Report Disturbing Incident

Two victims promptly reported the disturbing incident to the authorities. They described in vivid details how Milinski brazenly lifted his gown to expose his genitals and continued this behavior even after being confronted. When a deputy arrived at the scene and questioned Milinski, he admitted to his actions, explaining that he wanted others to check his condition.

Charges and Consequences

Despite his reasoning, Milinski, who is neither a medical professional nor an employee of the hospital, was charged with indecent exposure of sexual organs. He was booked into jail on a Saturday morning and remained in custody at the time of reporting. His initial health concerns, which led him to be a patient at the hospital, were not verified or disclosed in the arrest report.