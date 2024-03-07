Florida Legislature Passes Bill Boosting Health Care Cost Transparency and Patient Protections

In a significant move towards improving health care cost transparency and consumer protection, the Florida Legislature has unanimously passed a bill aimed at giving patients clearer upfront information on care costs and easing the dispute of charges. Senate sponsor Jay Collins and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo highlighted the bill as a step forward in increasing transparency, protecting patients from debt collection practices, and complementing the "Live Healthy" package's objectives.

Advertisment

Legislative Milestone

The bill, HB 7089, passed with unanimous support in both the Florida Senate and House, marking a rare moment of bipartisan agreement on health care reform. Aimed at making health care costs more predictable and transparent, the legislation requires hospitals to provide patients and their insurers with cost estimates and detailed explanations of benefits in advance. This initiative aligns with federal regulations, including the 2022 No Surprises Act, yet goes further by setting stricter state-level requirements for price transparency and patient protection.

Addressing Health Care Challenges

Advertisment

Despite the federal mandate for hospitals to post pricing information online, compliance has been lacking, with 41% of Florida hospitals not fully adhering to the rule. This legislation seeks to remedy this by enforcing similar provisions at the state level, requiring hospitals to post estimated prices for common procedures or a price estimator tool. Additionally, the bill shortens the time hospitals have to pursue medical debt to three years and prohibits extreme collection actions without exploring financial assistance options or good faith negotiations with patients.

Implications for Floridians

This legislative effort represents a significant step towards more transparent, predictable, and equitable health care in Florida. By empowering patients with information and protections, the state aims to foster a more competitive and patient-centered health care market. However, the bill's impact will depend on its implementation and the ongoing collaboration between hospitals, insurers, and regulators to ensure compliance and address the remaining gaps in health care accessibility and affordability for all Floridians.