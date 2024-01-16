Florida Legislators Advocate for Stricter Kratom Regulations via SB 842

Legislators in Florida are pushing forward with a bill, SB 842, aimed at tightening the reins on the sale and production of kratom, a plant-based substance known for its euphoric and analgesic qualities. The primary focus of this proposed legislation is on kratom products tainted with additives — specifically those that dangerously amplify its effects or incorporate harmful components.

Purpose of the Bill

The bill, championed by Sen. Keith Perry, also seeks to prohibit any inaccurate medical assertions on kratom product labels. A violation of this provision would attract penalties starting from $500 for a first-time offender, escalating to $1,000 for subsequent violations. The current legal status of kratom presents it as a less perilous alternative to other substances, with an estimated 15 million users across America. However, concerns regarding its safety persist, fueled by reported adverse reactions and an increasing number of fatalities where kratom was present.

Unanimous Support and Further Steps

The proposed legislation has garnered unanimous backing from the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee and has the endorsement of the American Kratom Association. It constitutes a part of a broader initiative to place stricter regulations on kratom, following previous laws that restricted sales to individuals below the age of 21. The next stages for the bill entail hearings before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government, possibly followed by a floor vote.

Companion Bill HB 861

Parallel to SB 842, a companion bill, HB 861, is also under consideration, with a more concentrated emphasis on labeling requirements. This concerted legislative drive underscores the growing effort to ensure consumer safety and regulate the burgeoning kratom market in Florida.