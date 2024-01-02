en English
Health

Florida Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2024

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Florida Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2024

A new dawn marks the arrival of fresh beginnings and the first day of 2024 was no exception. Among the many firsts that day, the spotlight shone on the first baby of the year born at Health First’s Holmes Regional Medical Center in Brevard County, Florida. The baby girl, named Remi, made her entrance into the world at 11:20 a.m., tipping the scales at 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

Embracing Motherhood Again

The mother, Melbourne native Shannon Hamper, is no stranger to the Holmes Regional Medical Center. This is her third time embracing motherhood at the very same hospital. She expressed her deep satisfaction with the hospital’s services and staff, who have consistently played a crucial role in her childbirth journeys.

Remi’s Welcoming Committee

Remi’s arrival has certainly stirred excitement in the Hamper family. She has two older brothers eagerly awaiting their chance to meet their new sibling. It’s a significant beginning to the New Year, not just for the Hampers, but also for the hospital, adding yet another successful childbirth to its records.

The Birthing Center at Holmes Regional Medical Center

The Birthing Center at Holmes Regional Medical Center boasts state-of-the-art facilities. It takes pride in its Level II Neonatal ICU — Brevard’s first — and 23 private post-partum rooms that offer a serene view of the Indian River. Furthermore, the center has a separate entrance and elevator for its birthing center, ensuring privacy and convenience. The waiting area is equipped with free WiFi, making the wait for families and friends a bit more comfortable.

While Remi’s birth is a joyous event, it is also a testament to the quality of care provided by the Birthing Center at Holmes Regional Medical Center. The hospital continues to play a significant role in welcoming new lives into the world, making each birth a celebration.

Health United States
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

