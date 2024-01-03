Florida Greets First Babies of 2024: A Celebration of Life and New Beginnings

Florida welcomed its first babies of 2024 with Santiago Alexander leading the pack, born at 4:56 a.m. on New Year’s Day at HCA Florida Osceola Hospital. Parents Laura and Santiago from Haines City were blessed with Santiago, who weighed 5 pounds and 12 ounces. The second noteworthy birth took place at UCF Lake Nona Hospital, where Yulissa and Shawn from Orlando became proud parents of baby Amar, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces at 8:46 p.m. Both newborns were presented with special onesies by HCA Florida Healthcare to commemorate their significance as the first babies of the New Year.

An Array of New Year’s Babies Across Central Florida

Several hospitals across Central Florida experienced the joy of welcoming New Year’s babies. At Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies, Ana and Justin Jacinto celebrated the birth of Milo Philip at 1:20 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. In recognition of the event, the Central Florida Diaper Bank gifted the family diapers for a year. Another remarkable birth occurred at AdventHealth Waterman, where parents and hospital nurses Marielle Jarillo and Jose Umahag III greeted their baby boy, Jose Umahag IV, at 12:08 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces.

Continuing the New Year’s Celebrations

Adding to the New Year’s celebrations, HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare announced their first newborns of 2024. Baby Jasmine arrived at HCA Florida Capital Hospital at 4:36 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces, followed by Krew Cooper Alexander, born at 5:34 a.m. at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Various other hospitals in Central Florida, including HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, also reported New Year’s Day births, with babies weighing between 6 to 10 pounds.

First Babies of 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Joy

Each of these newborns represents a beacon of hope and joy for the year ahead. They also symbolize the continuous commitment of HCA Florida Healthcare, which operates over 650 care sites throughout the state. This organization is dedicated to supporting families and giving back to the community, particularly during significant life events such as childbirth. The birth of these New Year’s babies is not only a personal celebration for the families but also a communal celebration symbolizing new beginnings and renewed hopes for the future.