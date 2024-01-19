Florida Doctor Convicted for Running Pain Clinic as Drug Mill

A 72-year-old physician from Weston, Florida, Dr. Osmin Morales, has been held guilty by a Miami federal court for running a 'pain management' clinic that was, in fact, a front for a drug mill. The court convicted him on charges of conspiracy to unlawfully dispense and distribute controlled substances, along with six counts of unlawful dispensing of controlled substances. The substances in question included powerful narcotics such as oxycodone, morphine, and alprazolam.

Unlawful Practice

Dr. Morales frequently prescribed significant amounts of these potent drugs, often without valid medical reasons or even conducting proper patient examinations. The conviction is the result of a seven-day trial before Judge James I. Cohn, during which evidence against Morales was presented. Testimonies from former patients, a pain medicine expert, as well as official records were considered.

Compromising Patient Safety

The records indicated that Dr. Morales was often out of the country when he was supposed to have conducted patient examinations. The investigation further showed that Morales had prescribed opioids to over a thousand patients, a substantial portion of whom had criminal records related to drug dealing. The combination of drugs he prescribed also significantly increased the risk of overdose and death among his patients. Further, Morales was found to have pre-written prescriptions, delegating their distribution to his office staff in exchange for cash payments.

The physician now faces a maximum sentence of 20 years for each count. His sentencing is scheduled for April 17. The DEA Miami Field Division carried out the investigation into Morales’ unscrupulous practices, with assistance from CBP. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida is prosecuting the case.