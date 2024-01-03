FloraStilbene: New Hope in Cancer Immunotherapy

A new drug, FloraStilbene, merging RU486—a key ingredient in abortion pills—and pterostilbene, a compound with known anti-cancer properties, has been developed by Compounding Pharmacy Cure Stat Rx and is accessible via Right To Try. The drug, renowned for its potential in cancer immunotherapy, was patented by Therapeutic Solutions International in 2017 and has since gained traction through independent research attesting to its effectiveness against multiple types of cancers including prostate, breast, melanoma, glioma, and lung cancers.

FloraStilbene: A Promising Weapon Against Cancer

FloraStilbene has shown remarkable potential in stimulating immune responses against cancers, with particular effectiveness against triple-negative breast tumors, in animal models. Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer, has emphasized the significance of the data from these preclinical and animal studies for upcoming clinical trials aimed at FDA approval.

Ethical Support and Future Development

The drug has also garnered ethical support from significant Pro-Life Movement leaders who are part of the company’s advisory board. Deacon Keith Esshaki commended the repurposing of a drug previously associated with ending life into a potent weapon for fighting cancer. Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International, voiced confidence in the rapid development of FloraStilbene. Famela Ramos, President and CEO of Res Nova Bio, Inc., stressed the urgency for innovative treatments to battle the breast cancer epidemic.

FloraStilbene: A Beacon of Hope for Advanced Cancer Patients

In recent news, four advanced cancer patients were successfully treated with FloraStilbene by subsidiary company Res Nova Biologics of Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (TSOI). The treatment showed no adverse events and there were clinical indications of tumor response. The patients have been under observation for more than three months post-treatment. Therapeutic Solutions International, the parent company, is recognized for its focus on immune modulation in treating a variety of diseases.