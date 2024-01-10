en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Innovative Rx Kids Program in Flint: A Step to End Poverty

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:44 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
Innovative Rx Kids Program in Flint: A Step to End Poverty

In an unprecedented move to combat deep-seated poverty and uplift maternal and infant health outcomes, Flint, Michigan, has rolled out a pioneering program known as Rx Kids. This initiative, which began enrollment on Wednesday, extends financial aid to pregnant women and new mothers, providing $1,500 mid-pregnancy and a $500 monthly stipend throughout the first year after childbirth.

Empowering Families through Financial Autonomy

The Rx Kids program stands out for its lack of income restrictions, offering expectant mothers and new parents the autonomy to determine the best use of the funds for their family’s needs. This financial assistance can be directed towards essentials such as food, prenatal care, rent, cribs, formula, diapers, and childcare. The program, supported by various foundations, funds, and the state of Michigan, has already amassed over $43 million towards the estimated $55 million cost over five years.

A Ray of Hope for Flint

The launch of Rx Kids is particularly significant for Flint, a city with one of the highest childhood poverty rates in the nation. It has also endured a sustained public health crisis due to lead-contaminated drinking water. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and Pediatrician Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, who played a critical role in exposing the water crisis, have both lauded the program. Neeley stated that investing in strong families through Rx Kids is akin to investing in the city’s future.

Light at the End of the Tunnel

With an ambitious goal to alleviate poverty and enhance maternal and infant health outcomes, Rx Kids is a beacon of hope in a city that has long been grappling with socio-economic challenges. The program’s innovative approach of prescribing health, hope, and opportunity for all city of Flint pregnant moms and newborns serves as a testament to the city’s resilience and determination to provide a better future for its youngest residents.

0
Health United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Snowy Landscapes Can Boost Body Satisfaction, Study Finds
Researchers from the Silesian Medical University in Katowice have illuminated a hitherto unexplored link between snowy landscapes and enhanced body satisfaction. This groundbreaking study, steered by Dr. Kamila Czepczor-Bernat, builds on existing research underscoring the benefits of green and blue spaces, shifting the focus to ‘white spaces’—snow-laden environments. The Snowy Study The study, published in
Snowy Landscapes Can Boost Body Satisfaction, Study Finds
Gina Spence Productions Expands Grief Services: A Beacon of Hope for Bermuda
15 mins ago
Gina Spence Productions Expands Grief Services: A Beacon of Hope for Bermuda
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
16 mins ago
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
Neil Callan: The Iron Man's Swift Return to Racing Glory
5 mins ago
Neil Callan: The Iron Man's Swift Return to Racing Glory
Fauci Admits Lack of Scientific Basis for Six-Foot Social Distancing Rule
9 mins ago
Fauci Admits Lack of Scientific Basis for Six-Foot Social Distancing Rule
Brazilian Man Faces Amputation Following Spider Bite Amid Accusations of Medical Negligence
13 mins ago
Brazilian Man Faces Amputation Following Spider Bite Amid Accusations of Medical Negligence
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Showdown in Warsaw: MPs Face Detention Amid Rising Tensions
40 seconds
Political Showdown in Warsaw: MPs Face Detention Amid Rising Tensions
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Hails Speaker's Decision as Victory for Truth and Democracy
1 min
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Hails Speaker's Decision as Victory for Truth and Democracy
Ex-Subpostmaster Reacts to PM Sunak's Exoneration Announcement in Post Office Scandal
2 mins
Ex-Subpostmaster Reacts to PM Sunak's Exoneration Announcement in Post Office Scandal
Snowy Landscapes Can Boost Body Satisfaction, Study Finds
3 mins
Snowy Landscapes Can Boost Body Satisfaction, Study Finds
Gaza Children's Trauma and Indian Badminton Players' Progress at Malaysia Open
3 mins
Gaza Children's Trauma and Indian Badminton Players' Progress at Malaysia Open
China's Counter-Espionage Triumphs: Major Cases Unveiled on 4th People's Police Day
4 mins
China's Counter-Espionage Triumphs: Major Cases Unveiled on 4th People's Police Day
Bangladesh Announces Reshuffled 36-Member Council of Ministers
4 mins
Bangladesh Announces Reshuffled 36-Member Council of Ministers
Neil Callan: The Iron Man's Swift Return to Racing Glory
5 mins
Neil Callan: The Iron Man's Swift Return to Racing Glory
UCLA's Basketball Dynasty: A Historic Run Under Coach John Wooden
6 mins
UCLA's Basketball Dynasty: A Historic Run Under Coach John Wooden
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
3 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
5 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
6 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
6 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
7 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app