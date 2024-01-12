FlexifyMe Raises INR 10 Crore in Seed Funding, Aims to Revolutionize Chronic Pain Management

FlexifyMe, a pioneer in the realm of digital therapeutics for chronic pain management, has secured a significant INR 10 Crore in a Seed funding round. The driving forces behind this funding round were IvyCap Ventures and Flipkart Ventures. It also saw participation from other distinguished investors such as GFS, Chandigarh Angels, Venture Catalyst, and Ah Ventures. This funding round came to a successful close on January 10, 2023, instilling fresh vigor into the company’s ambitious plans.

Revolutionizing Chronic Pain Management

Chronic pain is a global menace that plagues over 2 billion individuals. FlexifyMe, with its base in Pune, India, aims to tackle this problem head-on. The company intends to use the newly acquired investment to advance its technology and implement progressive exercises. The goal is to create a significant impact in the field of chronic pain management, providing relief to countless sufferers.

A Unique Approach to Treatment

FlexifyMe adopts a unique approach to chronic pain management. The company employs patented AI-based software that analyzes joint movements, contributing to a more accurate diagnosis. This innovative system then connects users with healthcare professionals who provide personalized treatments based on the analysis. This approach combines the precision of technology with the personal touch of healthcare professionals, creating an effective treatment strategy.

Expanding User Base and Future Plans

FlexifyMe has already managed to garner a user base of over 50,000 across 26 countries. The platform’s popularity is an encouraging sign of its effectiveness and potential for growth. Founded by Manjeet Singh and Amit Bhayani in October 2021, FlexifyMe’s vision extends beyond providing immediate relief. The co-founders aim to provide a permanent solution to chronic pain and improve workplace wellness. With an ambitious goal of helping one million individuals by 2027, the company has plans for clinical validation, FDA approval, and partnerships with insurance companies and hospitals. This strategy is aimed at increasing global accessibility to their revolutionary treatment approach.