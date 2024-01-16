FLASH Proton Therapy: A Step Toward Reducing Radiation Side Effects

In an illuminating study, a research team headed by University of Texas physicist, Karol Lang, has provided real-time imaging of FLASH proton therapy effects on irradiated subjects, marking a significant leap in the arena of cancer treatment. This study focuses on the impact of proton beam irradiation on the ears of mice, investigating the potential of FLASH irradiation to spare healthy tissues from radiation side effects.

An Overview of the FLASH Technique

The revolutionary FLASH technique, characterized by ultra-high dose rates, is transforming the landscape of radiotherapy. It delivers ultra-high doses of radiation in an extremely short timeframe, effectively eliminating cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues. The team used this technique in three mean dose rates: conventional (0.06 Gy/s), Flash9 (9.3 Gy/s), and Flash930 (930 Gy/s), with 23 Gy and 33 Gy as the administered doses.

Setting up the Experiment

The experimental setup entailed a series of sophisticated equipment, including a multicusp ion source, a tandem accelerator, a 90-degree magnet, object and divergence slits, a quadrupole duplet lens, and experiment slits. This setup was designed to create a homogenous irradiation field, allowing for a focused and defocused proton beam. An EBT3 gafchromic film was utilized to measure the dose homogeneity, while a newly designed fast detector system was put in place to monitor the ultra-high dose rates.

Results and Implications

The team observed the irradiated mice for 180 days, scrutinizing signs of ear swelling and skin inflammation reactions. While the results did not showcase a statistically significant difference between the conventional and FLASH irradiation techniques, there was a noticeable tendency towards a sparing effect of FLASH irradiation. Particularly, a 33 Gy dose of FLASH irradiation seemed to reduce ear swelling and inflammation compared to the conventional method. However, no observable differences were detected with a 23 Gy dose.

This study, despite its limited sample size, has opened new pathways for further exploration of the FLASH technique's potential. It suggests that FLASH radiotherapy may diminish inflammation reactions and ear swelling, indicating a possible role of blood in the protective effect of FLASH. The study also sheds light on potential hypotheses for the mechanism, such as the oxygen consumption hypothesis and the role of tissue oxygenation.

While the results are promising, further research with larger sample groups is essential to validate these findings and to fully understand the protective tissue sparing effect of FLASH in proton treatment.